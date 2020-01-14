The 5 Best Jewels at the Critics’ Choice Awards

Los Angeles—Wedged between its far more glamourous siblings, the Golden Globes and the Oscars, the Critics’ Choice Awards can oftentimes feel like an overlooked middle child.
But it’s an essential stop on the whirlwind tour that is awards season and one more opportunity to spot a milieu of elaborate jewels on the red carpet.
Here are five looks from the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards that were worth tuning in for.
“Little Women” writer and director Greta Gerwig won a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, and she could have taken home Best Jewelry Look in her layered Nikos Koulis brooches.
One brooch featured an emerald, white diamonds and pearls, while the other featured a trillion-cut brown diamond, trillion-cut white diamonds, white diamond pavé and pearls.
The award winner also sported Nikos Koulis rings.
Collars may have ruled at the Globes, but the Critics’ Choice Awards saw quite a few stellar pairs of earrings.
Best Actress nominee Awkwafina wore Irene Neuwirth’s one-of-a-kind carved flower mixed gemstone earrings that appeared to feature a variety of tourmalines in a tonal color story.
The colors were reflected in the actress’ dress and make-up, and further complemented with Irene Neuwirth rings.
David Webb made several bold appearances on the Critics’ Choice red carpet, but our favorite was on Best Actress nominee Cynthia Erivo, who wore tassel earrings from the brand.
They featured marquise- and brilliant-cut diamonds set in 18-karat gold and platinum.
Renee Zellweger, who won Best Actress for her role in “Judy,” opted for a bracelet moment, with a bold David Webb style serving as her only accessory and the focal point of her look.
The 18-karat gold and platinum cuff features an oval-cut aquamarine, brilliant-cut diamonds and black enamel.
We didn’t see Kristen Bell at the Globes and it’s unlikely she’ll appear at the Oscars, so the actress went for it at the Critics’ Choice Awards, where she was honored with the fourth annual #SeeHer Award, celebrating female role models who showcase authentic portraits of women.
Bell wore Forevermark hybrid ear cuff/diamond drop earrings in 18-karat white gold featuring two dangling lines of diamonds, a total of 13.02 carats.
She paired it with a 3.90-carat marquise-shaped diamond ring in 18-karat white gold.
The result was one of the best looks of the night.
Best Supporting Actress nominee Florence Pugh of “Little Women” was all grown up in Messika high jewelry earrings.
They featured 536 marquise, pear and round brilliant-cut diamonds weighing a total of 11.1 carats.
