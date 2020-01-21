See the 5 Best Celebrity Jewelry Looks from the SAG Awards

Los Angeles—So many awards season red carpets, so little time. How does one keep it interesting?

Judging by the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, held Sunday night in Los Angeles, the answer is fantastic jewelry with a bit of creative styling.

These five top looks show why.

Hair stylist Adir Abergel pinned a diamond bracelet into actress Charlize Theron’s part. The resulting look was part maharajah, part It girl courtesy of fashion-forward Givenchy separates.





All in all, including the bracelet, the actress was sporting $4 million of Tiffany & Co. platinum and diamond jewelry.



Perhaps SAG Award winner Michelle Williams was inspired by bestie Busy Philipps’ 2019 Emmy Awards Irene Neuwirth hair accessories when she too opted for a diamond-coiffed ‘do.





Williams sported a Forevermark diamond feather brooch in 18-karat white gold with 6.37 carats of diamonds, in addition to a diamond bypass ring from the brand.

Hair jewels seemed to be trending more than ever, with young actress Chloe Colman sporting an assortment of clips and America Ferrera donning a headband.

Maybe it’s the fresh engagement, but Scarlett Johansson has simply glowed throughout awards season.





She relied on James Givenchy de Taffin, the maker of her engagement ring (one of the clearest shots we’ve seen of it is below), for her one-of-a-kind drop earrings and diamond bracelet. The actress also sported her ever-present pinky ring.

With so many fabulous outfits under her belt so far, we can hardly wait to see what Johansson’s saved for the Oscars.

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t set a toe on a red carpet without bedecking herself in an enormous suite of jewels.

For the SAG Awards, that meant more than $9 million of Harry Winston jewelry.





She wore a drop necklace with 73.55 total carats of diamonds, line drop earrings, two bracelets and two rings, all in platinum with diamonds.



J. Lo may have brought her A game but even she was outshone, by actress Yvonne Strahovski.



“The Handmaid’s Tale” star was as far from Gilead as she could get, sporting a Harry Kotlar diamond Y-necklace with cushion-cut diamond drop, weighing a total of 182 carats and valued at $25 million, according to the company, along with diamond stud earrings.



