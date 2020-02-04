FGI Crowns Harakh Rising Jewelry Talent

New York—Fashion Guild International has named its “rising stars” of 2020.

At the annual Rising Star Awards in New York City, held last week at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan, the association christened emerging Indian high jeweler Harakh its winner in the fine jewelry category.

Harkah is the eponymous collection from designer Harakh Mehta, who hails from a long tradition of diamond cutters and polishers.

In 2017, Mehta launched his own brand, with the aim of imparting in every piece of jewelry the meaning of the word Harakh, “a deep sense of joy and happiness.”

The brand is noteworthy in part for its focus on quality materials, using only rare and exceptional DEF color, IF-VS clarity diamonds, set in 18-karat gold or platinum.



Harakh Mehta with his FGI Rising Star Award outside of Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.The full prowess of Mehta’s artistry was on display at the world’s most exclusive charity debutante ball, dubbed “le Bal,” in 2019, where Harakh served as the official jeweler. Mehta designed a custom suite for Jane Li, daughter of action star Jet Li, for the event, and she was on hand to watch Mehta pick up his FGI prize.

FGI President and CEO Maryanne Grisz commented, “The Rising Star Awards was founded to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of emerging talents and entrepreneurs such as Harakh Mehta. We congratulate all of our winners of 2020 and look forward to watching each of them grow and thrive in the years to come.”

Mehta noted, “When I founded the brand in 2017, my only desire was to make beautiful, joyful jewelry designs without compromising my values. I cannot put into words the tremendous honor it is for the Harakh haute joaillerie brand to win the FGI Rising Star in the jewelry category.”

Mehta was also nominated for the FGI’s Sustainability Award.

Sustainability is one of the burgeoning label’s key values, with a focus on transparency. Mehta’s factory in India was the first in the country to be certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council’s 2013 Code of Practices.

Additionally, Harakh is a Fairmined Licensee Brand.

“Ever since I can remember, spirituality, and sustainability have been a part of my very DNA and this extends to my daily lifestyle as part of my value system,” said Mehta.

“For me and my dedicated team, this recognition reaffirms our vision that ethical craft and exquisite luxury design can and should go hand in hand.”