AS29’s Latest Jewels Show a Softer Side in Time for Valentine’s Day

Fourth-generation diamantaire Audrey Savransky of AS29 creates the illusion of a heart with fancy-shaped diamonds.

New York—Designer Audrey Savransky designs for the unapologetically bold woman.

Under the fourth-generation diamantaire’s fine jewelry line, AS29, she’s married her jewelry world legacy with young, edgy taste, championing styles like double-finger rings and ear climbers.

While the Hong Kong-based Belgian designer is dedicated to “statement evening wear pieces and items you can layer, because more is better,” she’s also recently come out with a more demure interpretation of the AS29 Alpha Female.

20200204 AS29 1AS29 18-karat rose gold and diamond expandable bracelet ($2,490)

In time for Valentine’s Day, Savransky has released a slew of easy-to-wear, everyday jewels featuring a heart motif, currently available via new retail partner 1stDibs.com.

Crafted in 18-karat gold with diamonds, highlights include diamond bracelets with a heart and padlock or letters spelling “Amour,” and a ring with dangling diamond pave heart.

20200204 AS29 2AS29 18-karat yellow gold and diamond expandable bracelet ($2,160)

Landing on the lower end of the designer’s $500 to $40,000 price range, the new collection could be considered a gift to the woman buying herself a trinket on Valentine’s Day.

The pieces that feel most Savransky—that is, with a slight edge—are the clever “illusion” heart pieces, in which combined fancy diamond cuts form the shape of a heart. Deceptively simple, they’re more cool than saccharine.

20200204 AS29 3Illusion heart ring in 18-karate white gold with diamonds ($3,450)

Devotees of AS29 statement pieces needn’t be disappointed—Savranksy hasn’t stopped churning out her mega-watt cuffs or diamond fringe shoulder dusters made for dancing.

AS29 is available on its website, 1stDibs.com, FarFetch and a number of independent retailers worldwide.    

The brand will exhibit at Baselworld in April and the Couture show in June.

20200204 AS29 4Statement drop earrings round out AS29’s new Valentine’s Day collection.





