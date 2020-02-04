AS29’s Latest Jewels Show a Softer Side in Time for Valentine’s Day

New York—Designer Audrey Savransky designs for the unapologetically bold woman.

Under the fourth-generation diamantaire’s fine jewelry line, AS29, she’s married her jewelry world legacy with young, edgy taste, championing styles like double-finger rings and ear climbers.

While the Hong Kong-based Belgian designer is dedicated to “statement evening wear pieces and items you can layer, because more is better,” she’s also recently come out with a more demure interpretation of the AS29 Alpha Female.



AS29 18-karat rose gold and diamond expandable bracelet ($2,490)

In time for Valentine’s Day, Savransky has released a slew of easy-to-wear, everyday jewels featuring a heart motif, currently available via new retail partner 1stDibs.com.

Crafted in 18-karat gold with diamonds, highlights include diamond bracelets with a heart and padlock or letters spelling “Amour,” and a ring with dangling diamond pave heart.



AS29 18-karat yellow gold and diamond expandable bracelet ($2,160)

Landing on the lower end of the designer’s $500 to $40,000 price range, the new collection could be considered a gift to the woman buying herself a trinket on Valentine’s Day.

The pieces that feel most Savransky—that is, with a slight edge—are the clever “illusion” heart pieces, in which combined fancy diamond cuts form the shape of a heart. Deceptively simple, they’re more cool than saccharine.



Illusion heart ring in 18-karate white gold with diamonds ($3,450)

Devotees of AS29 statement pieces needn’t be disappointed—Savranksy hasn’t stopped churning out her mega-watt cuffs or diamond fringe shoulder dusters made for dancing.

AS29 is available on its website, 1stDibs.com, FarFetch and a number of independent retailers worldwide.

The brand will exhibit at Baselworld in April and the Couture show in June.



Statement drop earrings round out AS29’s new Valentine’s Day collection.