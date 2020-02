Piece of the Week: Jan Leslie’s Dreamy Gummy Bears

The latest creations from New York-based jewelry designer Jan Leslie just scream, Is it spring yet?Last year, Leslie won our hearts (and the Best in Men’s category of the Couture Design Awards) with her rainbow-colored gummy bear cufflinks.In her spring 2020 collection, the rainbows are exploding.The designer brings ROYGBIV to big, on-trend hoop earrings, stud earrings, stacking rings and bangle bracelets.The stacking rings featured as our Piece of the Week are available with opaque rainbow-colored stripes (top ring in the photo above) and translucent stripes (bottom ring).Both are .925 sterling silver with 18-karat gold plating. The stripes are enamel.The rings retail for $395 each.