Piece of the Week: Jan Leslie’s Dreamy Gummy Bears
The latest creations from New York-based jewelry designer Jan Leslie just scream, Is it spring yet?
Last year, Leslie won our hearts (and the Best in Men’s category of the Couture Design Awards) with her rainbow-colored gummy bear cufflinks.
In her spring 2020 collection, the rainbows are exploding.
The designer brings ROYGBIV to big, on-trend hoop earrings, stud earrings, stacking rings and bangle bracelets.
The stacking rings featured as our Piece of the Week are available with opaque rainbow-colored stripes (top ring in the photo above) and translucent stripes (bottom ring).
Both are .925 sterling silver with 18-karat gold plating. The stripes are enamel.
The rings retail for $395 each.
