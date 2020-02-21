National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Jan Leslie’s Dreamy Gummy Bears

By Michelle Graff
michelle.graff@nationaljeweler.com
The latest creations from New York-based jewelry designer Jan Leslie just scream, Is it spring yet?

Last year, Leslie won our hearts (and the Best in Men’s category of the Couture Design Awards) with her rainbow-colored gummy bear cufflinks.

In her spring 2020 collection, the rainbows are exploding.

The designer brings ROYGBIV to big, on-trend hoop earrings, stud earrings, stacking rings and bangle bracelets.

The stacking rings featured as our Piece of the Week are available with opaque rainbow-colored stripes (top ring in the photo above) and translucent stripes (bottom ring).

Both are .925 sterling silver with 18-karat gold plating. The stripes are enamel.

The rings retail for $395 each.



TAGS:   Jewelry Designers , collections
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy