Designer’s Diary: An Appreciation for Craftsmanship

A platinum bracelet with aquamarine, sapphire and white diamonds from Oscar Heyman

These pineapple-shaped earrings from Hemmerle feature 19th-century cameos surrounded by gray and orange-brown old-mine-cut diamonds. They sold for $88,523 at an auction of Hemmerle jewelry held by Sotheby’s in November 2019.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.