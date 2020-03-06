National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Sarah Ho Jewellery’s ‘Cassi’ Earrings

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
For Sarah Ho Jewellery, it doesn’t take only diamonds, emeralds and sapphires to deliver the height of luxurious design.

The Macao-raised, London-based namesake designer delivers both a contemporary fine line and a large range of one-of-a-kind masterpieces.

These Piece of the Week earrings fall into the latter category.

From the “Constellation” collection, the “Cassi” earrings feature a hypnotic pair of Brazilian smoky quartz weighing a total 42.49 carats, framed by white diamonds in white enamel-covered 18-carat gold, and 10.69 carats of chalcedony beads, resulting in an unusual and alluring color relationship.

At once playful and elegant, the Cassi earrings are cleverly named for the mythic Cassiopeia, Queen of Aethiopia, “who even after being turned upside down by Zeus, retained her eternal beauty,” the brand explained.

Retail price is available upon request. Inquiries may be directed to SHOJewellery.com.



TAGS:   Jewelry Designers
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy