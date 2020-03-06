Piece of the Week: Sarah Ho Jewellery’s ‘Cassi’ Earrings
For Sarah Ho Jewellery, it doesn’t take only diamonds, emeralds and sapphires to deliver the height of luxurious design.
The Macao-raised, London-based namesake designer delivers both a contemporary fine line and a large range of one-of-a-kind masterpieces.
These Piece of the Week earrings fall into the latter category.
From the “Constellation” collection, the “Cassi” earrings feature a hypnotic pair of Brazilian smoky quartz weighing a total 42.49 carats, framed by white diamonds in white enamel-covered 18-carat gold, and 10.69 carats of chalcedony beads, resulting in an unusual and alluring color relationship.
At once playful and elegant, the Cassi earrings are cleverly named for the mythic Cassiopeia, Queen of Aethiopia, “who even after being turned upside down by Zeus, retained her eternal beauty,” the brand explained.
Retail price is available upon request. Inquiries may be directed to SHOJewellery.com.
