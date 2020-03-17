Piece of the Week: Kavant & Sharart’s Outline Hoops
Kavant & Sharart’s newest earrings boast all the brand’s hallmarks—they’re geometric, edgy and pack a statement punch.
A play on the Thai company’s “Origami Link” design, seen in bracelets, necklaces and drop earrings, K&S has turned the motif into a sleek outline hoop.
The play between negative space and thin gold outline is a new, eye-catching look for the brand, a little more delicate than their average offering but still full of superhero dynamism.
Crafted in 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds, they’re available on KavantandSharart.com for $6,570.
It’s the perfect time to snap them up. Through March 30, 30 percent of the proceeds of these and the rest of Kavant & Sharart’s collection will benefit No Kid Hungry.
