National Jeweler

Roberto Coin Is Asking People to Nominate Nurses

By Michelle Graff
michelle.graff@nationaljeweler.com
Italian jewelry brand Roberto Coin is giving away 100 Princess Flower pendants in 18-karat gold (valued at $660) to nurses between now and May 6.
New York—If you know a nurse, Roberto Coin wants to know about it.

Between now and May 6, which is National Nurses Day in the U.S., the Italian jewelry brand will give away Princess Flower pendants in 18-karat yellow gold to 100 nurses.

To nominate one of these caregivers, visit the Roberto Coin website.

Nominators must provide their name and Instagram handle, the name and Instagram handle of the nurse they are nominating and tell the nurse’s story in 200 words or less.

“During the COVID-19 crisis, nurses are leaving their homes and families every day to make the ultimate sacrifice for others,” the brand said in a release announcing the contest.

“While many of our daily lives have drastically changed, our nurses are still showing up and standing up for their patients.”



