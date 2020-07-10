Muse Showroom’s Newest ‘Have a Heart’ Ambassador Is Cynthia Erivo
New York—Muse Showroom has announced its most glamorous charitable representative yet.
The fine jewelry showroom and e-commerce shop has tapped actress Cynthia Erivo as its latest “Have a Heart” ambassador.
Originally launched last year at the Couture show, Have a Heart enlists one fine jewelry-loving female philanthropist to curate a sale of charms with a percentage of proceeds benefitting the organization of their choice.
Some charms feature actual heart-shaped motifs, while others are a symbolic nod to jewels that benefit causes dear to the representative’s heart.
Past ambassadors include Town & Country Editor-in-Chief Stellene Volandes, with proceeds benefitting Broadway Cares, or stylist and television personality Stacy London for The Jed Foundation.
Erivo is Muse’s most visible HAH ambassador yet. The actress made her starring turn in last year’s “Harriet” portraying titular character Harriet Tubman.
She was nominated for an Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG Award and Critic’s Choice Award for her performance, and wore a stunning array of jewels along the way.
She’s also earned a Tony, Emmy and Grammy for her stage work.
Now, she’s making her mark on television in series “The Outsider.” She will soon star in National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha.”
The actress and Muse chose 20 charms—plus some chains, including some with various charm configurations for a total of 32 products—with 10 percent of the proceeds benefitting The Loveland Foundation, which spearheads projects dedicated to creating opportunities and facilitating validation and healing for communities of color with a particular focus on Black women and girls.
The charms are from a mix of designers either represented by or friends of Muse: Bea Bongiasca, Buddha Mama, Christina Alexiou, Elena Votsi, Holly Dyment, Jenna Blake, Kwit, Lito, Marlo Laz, Michelle Fantaci, Nancy Newberg, Stephanie Windsor Vintage, Tara Hirshberg and Ten Thousand Things.
They’re currently for sale exclusively on ModaOperandi.com.
