National Jeweler

Muse Showroom’s Newest ‘Have a Heart’ Ambassador Is Cynthia Erivo

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Cynthia Erivo, Muse Showroom and 14 fine jewelry designers have collaborated on the latest “Have a Heart” charitable initiative.
New York—Muse Showroom has announced its most glamorous charitable representative yet.

The fine jewelry showroom and e-commerce shop has tapped actress Cynthia Erivo as its latest “Have a Heart” ambassador.

Originally launched last year at the Couture show, Have a Heart enlists one fine jewelry-loving female philanthropist to curate a sale of charms with a percentage of proceeds benefitting the organization of their choice.

Some charms feature actual heart-shaped motifs, while others are a symbolic nod to jewels that benefit causes dear to the representative’s heart.

Past ambassadors include Town & Country Editor-in-Chief Stellene Volandes, with proceeds benefitting Broadway Cares, or stylist and television personality Stacy London for The Jed Foundation.

Erivo is Muse’s most visible HAH ambassador yet. The actress made her starring turn in last year’s “Harriet” portraying titular character Harriet Tubman.

She was nominated for an Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG Award and Critic’s Choice Award for her performance, and wore a stunning array of jewels along the way.

She’s also earned a Tony, Emmy and Grammy for her stage work.


Now, she’s making her mark on television in series “The Outsider.” She will soon star in National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha.”

The actress and Muse chose 20 charms—plus some chains, including some with various charm configurations for a total of 32 products—with 10 percent of the proceeds benefitting The Loveland Foundation, which spearheads projects dedicated to creating opportunities and facilitating validation and healing for communities of color with a particular focus on Black women and girls.

The charms are from a mix of designers either represented by or friends of Muse: Bea Bongiasca, Buddha Mama, Christina Alexiou, Elena Votsi, Holly Dyment, Jenna Blake, Kwit, Lito, Marlo Laz, Michelle Fantaci, Nancy Newberg, Stephanie Windsor Vintage, Tara Hirshberg and Ten Thousand Things.

They’re currently for sale exclusively on ModaOperandi.com.


TAGS:   Jewels for Good , Designers
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy