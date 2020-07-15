Pomellato’s First High Jewelry Collection Is a Rainbow Delight

A Mineralismo bracelet featuring rhodonite with black diamond and pink sapphire accents in rose gold

The Rivière jewels feature three sets of necklaces, rings and earrings, each celebrating a unique color. Rivière Grenat, as pictured here, features a deep red pyrope garnet complemented by clusters of cognac diamonds.

The Pavé Sabbia Flamingo pieces feature pink sapphires and rubies in ombre gradient against a rose gold background

The Nudo Collier Plastron necklace

