Oscar Heyman’s Holiday 2020 Catalog Is Its Biggest Yet

New York—Oscar Heyman has just finished shooting its Holiday 2020 catalog, and this year’s is its biggest yet.

Each fall, the brand releases a catalog highlighting an assortment of its newest designs.

The 2020 version features more than 120 necklaces, earrings, rings, cufflinks and bracelets in a wide variety of gemstones, including several rare and fine stones—cornflower blue sapphires, Brazilian Paraiba tourmalines, lavender spinel, fancy intense yellow diamonds, cat’s eye moonstone and more.

The total retail value of the jewelry in the 2020 catalog is $15 million; pieces range in price from $5,000 to over $500,000.

The company usually holds the photoshoot for the catalog in early June after the Las Vegas jewelry trade shows but said it had to delay it for a month due to COVID-19.

The shoot just wrapped up in late July in the brand’s Madison Avenue office and workshop—with proper social distance and masks worn by all involved—and Oscar Heyman said the catalog will ship on schedule to arrive in jewelry stores in early October.

For the first time, it also will feature an enhanced digital catalog to accompany the printed version, allowing Oscar Heyman to share videos and weights, gem reports and retail prices along with catalog imagery.



The Oscar Heyman 2020 holiday catalog features more than 120 pieces of jewelry, including this 3.80-carat Brazilian Paraiba tourmaline ring.

A company spokesperson said they wanted to add the feature this year so consumers could engage with the brand and experience its jewelry more fully from their homes before seeing the pieces in person and purchasing at their local retailer.

Further recognizing the effects that the pandemic has had on the country, Oscar Heyman will donate a portion of any items sold from the catalog this year to Feeding America, a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks that feed more than 46 million people.

The exact percentage donated from sales to retail partners is private, the company said.