This LA-Based Jewelry Designer Won the 2020 Halstead Grant
Prescott, Ariz.—The 2020 Halstead Grant has been awarded to Christina Fandino, founder of Los Angeles-based jewelry brand Tin Haus.
Created in 2006, the annual grant to new jewelry businesses is based on jewelry design and business prowess, Halstead said. Questions on the grant application cover a business plan including marketing, competitive analysis, finances and production capacity.
This year’s judging committee included Halstead President Hilary Halstead Scott, Halstead Marketing and Creative Manager Kelli Vanyek Greene, and guest judge Sarah Rachel Brown, an adornment artist in Philadelphia behind the “Perceived Value” podcast looking at how artists earn a living.
Tin Haus’ Fandino will receive a $7,500 cash grant, $1,000 in jewelry supplies, a trip to Halstead in Prescott, Arizona, features in Halstead print publications, a detailed feedback report from the judging committee and a signature trophy.
Tin Haus designs are inspired by abstract art, nature, ancient cultures, social causes and the spirit of everyday people.
All pieces are handcrafted in Los Angeles using traditional jewelry fabrication techniques and raw, recycled 14-karat and 18-karat gold as well as .999 and .925 sterling silver.
Tin Haus jewelry is available online at Tin-Haus.com and through select stockists in California and London.
The brand was a grant finalist in 2018, with this year’s judges noting the significant progress the designer has made in the past two years.
“Christina nailed it. She represents the best of both jewelry collection artistry and strategic planning,” Halstead President Scott said. “It’s exciting to see participants leverage the grant experience into business results. This program is about so much more than winning an award.”
The Halstead Grant also recognizes two tiers of strong entries as finalists, who receive $500, and semi-finalists, who get $250.
In no particular order, the finalists are: S. Howell Studios, Avery Lee Design, Littlest Fish Designs and Thimbles for You.
And the semi-finalists are: Mind’s Eye Collective, Angely Martinez Jewelry, LEO Handcrafted, C. Albritton Designs and SPYLXN.
Halstead said next year it will add the Halstead Business Plan Toolkit to the grant.
The company also announced the January 2021 Jewelry Business Forum, a digital conference designed to help jewelers grow their businesses and adapt to the changing jewelry market.
