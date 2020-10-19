Tiffany Is Bringing Back Elsa Peretti’s Most Iconic Pieces

New York—Tiffany & Co. is feeling nostalgic.

This month, it’s bringing back some of designer Elsa Peretti’s most iconic pieces created for the jewelry house in a collection of limited-edition jewels, plus nine that are one-of-a-kind.

The reissue coincides with the 50th anniversary of Peretti’s “Bone” cuff and shows that good design, whether created today or in the 1970s, never goes out of style.

“I don’t have the feeling that I need to add a lot to my collection, because I have an incredibly wide range of things,” Peretti said in a statement.

“But I’m happy to see designs that are so important to me reinvigorated in this way, made even more modern and relevant. This is part of the secret of my things, they are still valid.”

Back for lovers of the original styles or new for younger generations are pieces from the “Mesh,” “Silk,” and “Cabochon” ranges, as well as new carved stone “Bone” cuffs in sterling silver with black jade or turquoise, or 18-karat yellow gold with green jade.

Tiffany explained Peretti’s “Mesh” collection was inspired by a trip to Jaipur, India in 1974.

The jeweler said her mesh jewels marked a shift in women’s attitudes toward jewelry, making 18-karat gold and diamond pieces feel more wearable, while also elevating sterling silver.

(The mesh bib necklace was also a hit in the ‘90s, as demonstrated by the styling of one of The Sopranos’ lead characters, Carmela Soprano.)

Notable among the Elsa Peretti reissues are the “Mesh” diamond collar set with 66 round brilliant diamonds totaling 3.72 carats, the 18-karat yellow gold and tumbled emerald bead “Mesh” necklaces, and the sterling silver versions accented with hand-selected Tahitian Keshi pearls.

Personally curated by Peretti herself, some of the designs haven’t been sold for nearly 20 years.

Launched at The Tiffany Flagship Next Door in New York City, pieces from the collection are available at select global stores this month.

Styles starts at $2,800 and top off at $125,000.