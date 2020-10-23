Piece of the Week: Milamore’s Kintsugi Pendant
Kintsugi is the traditional Japanese art of repairing broken ceramic pottery by mending the broken pieces with a combination of lacquer and gold. Rather than obscuring the fissure, kintsugi highlights it and celebrates it.
The concept is the inspiration behind many pieces from Milamore Jewelry. Rings in the collection, for example, are crafted to mimic the lines of breakage.
Designer George Root wanted to take the concept one step further.
For this “Piece of the Week” pendant, Root worked with kintsugi artisans to authentically undergo the restoration process, mending broken mother-of-pearl with gold.
The resulting pendant, further adorned with 18-karat gold and diamond accents, is available on the Milamore website for $8,500.
