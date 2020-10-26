National Jeweler

Dive Into the Oscar Heyman Holiday Catalog for Some Major Gem Endorphins

By Ashley Davis
This 5.98-carat sphene is a highlight of Oscar Heyman’s 2020 holiday catalog.
New York—The holiday season will shine bright if Oscar Heyman has anything to do with it.

Known for its annual holiday catalog filled with incredible one-of-a-kind jewels, this year, the American jeweler launched its first interactive digital edition.

Typically photographed after the Las Vegas jewelry shows in early June, this year, due to the pandemic, the tome was shot in the jeweler’s New York City studio over one week in July.
20201026 OscarHeyman2An 11.30-carat cabochon emerald with 25 round diamonds and six trillion emeralds alongside a diamond bracelet
The first interactive digital catalog features stone counts, measurements, and videos.

It’s the largest array ever shown in an Oscar Heyman catalog, showcasing 125 jewels that range from $6,000 to $600,000.

Stand-out items include a cat’s eye moonstone necklace priced at $160,000, an Art Deco-inspired Paraiba tourmaline and diamond bracelet valued at $330,000, and a 5.98-carat sphene ring priced at $28,000.

20201026 OscarHeymanxxxThe cover of Oscar Heyman’s 2020 catalog
The catalog’s cover (shown above) highlights a Paraiba tourmaline and Padparadscha sapphire bracelet in addition to a pink tourmaline ring.

Announced in the catalog’s note from the Heyman brothers, the company will donate a portion of proceeds from items sold in this year’s catalog to Feeding America.

View the full catalog here.



