We Predict Good Things Ahead for Sorellina’s New Tarot Collection

New York—Given the renewed interest in sentimental and talismanic jewelry, Sorellina ’s new tarot-inspired fine jewelry collection couldn’t come at a better time.

The sister duo launched their brand in New York City eight years ago, and the idea of a cartomancy-inspired collection, or fortune-telling through pulling cards, was long a seed in Creative Director Nicole Carosella’s mind.

Over the years, she took notes on tarot iconography that resonated with her, but it wasn’t until a meeting with a tarot reader in summer 2019, during a difficult personal time, that Carosella began designing a collection in earnest.



At that meeting, she drew the “Strength” card, heralding a wave of creativity and resolve. A chance encounter with an old friend who also happens to be an astrologist further indicated to Carosella that she was on the right path.

“Bringing this collection to life was a very healing and empowering process,” she said.

“While it’s not the flashy launch we anticipated, the timing of its release in tandem with an emergence from quarantine makes sense; like the Sun card, it’s a new beginning.”

The collection’s hero pieces are five pendants depicting seminal tarot cards: the Sun, Star, Moon, Strength and The Wheel.

Carosella said she wanted each piece to be “loyal to the spirit of the original cards and their meanings,” but to still look like the Sorellina jewelry from her and sister Kim that customers have come to know and love.

The five tarot pendants feature the bold gemstones Sorellina often employs—hard stones such as turquoise, mother-of-pearl and malachite accented with sapphires, emeralds and diamonds.

Each design is the bejeweled final product of Carosella’s drawings, with the card’s name engraved in Italian as an ode to the sisters’ heritage.



“This collection is the biggest risk we’ve ever taken because of the scope, scale and fact that it’s an interpretation of something known and well-loved,” said Carosella.

Beyond the key hero pieces, there’s also a little something for everyone, with tarot motifs interpreted into stud earrings, the brand’s signature signet rings, charm bracelets and necklaces.

They feature some of the hand-drawn motifs seen in tarot, like eagles, winged lions and sphinxes.

There are also hoop earrings, bangle bracelets and band rings without motifs for the more demure customer, simply adorned with baguette-cut pink sapphires, blue sapphires, emeralds and diamonds.

The collection starts at $900 for the “Le Stelle Huggies,” a riff on the Star tarot card, and caps off at $17,500 for one of the intricate tarot card pendants.

The entire collection is crafted in 18-karat yellow gold. Inquiries may be directed to Sorellina’s website.