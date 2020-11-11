Jared Is Launching a New Engagement Ring Collection
New York—Launching today, Jared’s new collection of engagement rings is a collaboration with a well-known bridal designer.
The jeweler has partnered with Pnina Tornai, a designer who also became a television personality thanks to reality show “Say Yes to the Dress,” where she appeared alongside her couture designs.
Now, she’s lending her bridal prowess to engagement rings, designing a 31-piece collection with the Signet-owned chain called One by Pnina Tornai.
Bill Brace, chief marketing officer and Jared executive general manager, said in a news release: “We’re thrilled to launch Pnina Tornai’s first-ever ring collection—One by Pnina Tornai—exclusively at Jared, showcasing her unique designs inspired by her years of experience making brides feel special.
“We expect this holiday season to be like no other, as more couples take their relationship to the next level after months of quarantining together. We’re confident that uniting two of the most trusted names in bridal will help our customers love brilliantly.”
Tornai said the collection is inspired by love stories she has heard from her customers in the decades she has created their wedding gowns.
“In my years working closely with brides, I’ve had the privilege of hearing thousands of spectacular love stories that inspired me to create my first-ever jewelry collection—because these beautiful jewels would not have a purpose if it weren’t for love,” she said.
“It has always been a dream for me to create an engagement jewelry collection, and with Jared, I have found the perfect partner to bring these dream rings to life, to celebrate the magic of two becoming one—a whole greater together than apart.”
The collection is best described as classic but modern and ultra-feminine, with various halo styles and lots of diamond pave bands.
Stand-out styles include a black diamond ring, an emerald-cut diamond with baguette side stones and a “toi et moi” style with one round diamond and one princess-cut diamond.
One by Pnina Tornai retails for $699 to $19,999. Every style features a rose gold and diamond detail on the band and comes with a certificate of authenticity.
It’s available exclusively in Jared stores and on Jared.com.
