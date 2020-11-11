Jared Is Launching a New Engagement Ring Collection

Israeli designer Pnina Tornai saw her career as a bridal and fashion designer skyrocket after appearing on television show “Say Yes to the Dress.”

Jared’s new One by Pnina Tornai features three-stone styles as well as cluster-style halo settings. Most rings, like the ones pictured have diamonds on the band.

A black diamond engagement ring is the edgiest of the One by Pnina Tornai offerings. Most styles feature white diamonds in intricate halo settings.