Muzo Emeralds’ New Designer Collaboration Is Its Best Yet

New York—Colombian emerald mine Muzo is renowned for producing some of the world’s highest quality gemstones, but its recent designer collaborations have made the fabled mineral source feel fashion-forward and accessible.

Muzo’s fourth designer collection is upping the ante, graduating from cabochons, slices and emerald beads to an array of faceted emeralds.

Launching today on Moda Operandi, the new collaboration features an entirely female design roster.



Silvia Furmanovich for MuzoColette, Harwell Godfrey, Jenna Blake, Katherine Jetter, Loren Nicole, Michelle Fantaci, Nina Runsdorf, Robinson Pelham, Silvia Furmanovich and Sorellina all incorporated Muzo emeralds into their signature styles.

The designers created a total of 34 pieces starting at $1,000, with some selling for more than $100,000.

“This collaboration marks the first time that consumers will have the opportunity to purchase a range of unique jewelry from 10 of the most sought-after contemporary designers in our industry,” said Muzo Head of Business Development Gabbi Harvey.

“Through our partnerships, we can continue to educate and spread awareness of our commitment to responsible sourcing while showcasing the beauty, rarity and versatility of Colombian emeralds.”

Muzo prides itself on its transparent supply chain from mine in Colombia’s Boyacá region to market.

Employing more than 1,000 locals, Muzo’s corporate social responsibility initiatives include a free health clinic and local canteen, provided as part of The Muzo Foundation.

Muzo’s efforts to modernize its mining practices to be more environmentally friendly and to ensure the health and safety of its miners helped earn it a JNA Award for Sustainability last summer.

Coinciding with the new collection launch, Harvey will be in conversation with some of Muzo’s featured designers today, Monday, Nov. 16, at 12:30 p.m. EST in a discussion for New York City Jewelry Week.

Editor and stylist Tanya Dukes will moderate the discussion, called “Rare, Beautiful, & Responsibly Sourced: Muzo Emeralds.”

Tune in to New York City Jewelry Week's YouTube live stream to watch.

