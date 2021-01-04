Amanda’s Style File: January’s Birthday Celebrations
January babies are the first to celebrate their birthdays, and we turn to garnets to celebrate right.
The official birthstone for January, garnet gets its name from a reference to pomegranates.
It’s fitting that pomegranates are considered a super fruit, since garnets seem to have their own superpowers—it is believed they have the ability to aid the heart, blood and lungs.
Whether you believe that or not, garnets are super-easy on the eyes, and gifts of garnet can make anyone feel warm and fuzzy.
Garnets are also versatile, as demonstrated by the designs featured in this Amanda’s Style File.
Peruse the glorious garnet styles below and get inspired to wish a very happy birthday to the January babies in your inner circle.
Fox & Bond 14-karat gold and garnet hand charm necklace ($455)
Foundrae Small Element Disk in 18-karat gold with garnet ($650)
Luvente 14-karat white gold ring with garnet ($795)
Bondeye Jewelry 14-karat yellow gold and garnet ring ($850)
Alison Lou Mama ring in 14-karat gold with garnet ($975)
Marla Aaron Itty Bitty Garnet Strand with Babylock in 14-karat yellow gold with 14-karat rose gold loops ($905)
Reinstein Ross Isabella bracelet with garnet in 20-karat peach gold ($1,000)
Nouvel Heritage 18-karat yellow gold, diamond and garnet earrings ($1,800)
GiGi Ferranti Portofino Wave ring with tsavorite garnet in 18-karat yellow gold ($2,850)
Yi Collection rhodolite garnet and diamond All My Heart ring in 18-karat yellow gold ($2,950)
Campbell + Charlotte JuJu Roar charm necklace with rhodolite garnet set in 14-karat gold ($3,440)
Colette 18-karat yellow gold handprinted Archangel Uriel pendant with tsavorite garnets and blue sapphires ($4,550)
Goshwara Rock ‘N Roll garnet sugarloaf cabochon earrings in 18-karat yellow gold ($4,800)
Ileana Makri Fancy Eternity earrings in 18-karat gold with garnet, brown diamonds, and gray diamonds ($7,867)
Retrouvaí Supermom ring in 14-karat yellow gold with bicolor tourmaline with lotus garnet halo ($10,400)
Vram 10.90-carat cabochon garnet triple band Bow ring in 18-karat pink gold (price available upon request)
