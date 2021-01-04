Amanda’s Style File: January’s Birthday Celebrations

January babies are the first to celebrate their birthdays, and we turn to garnets to celebrate right.The official birthstone for January, garnet gets its name from a reference to pomegranates.It’s fitting that pomegranates are considered a super fruit, since garnets seem to have their own superpowers—it is believed they have the ability to aid the heart, blood and lungs.Whether you believe that or not, garnets are super-easy on the eyes, and gifts of garnet can make anyone feel warm and fuzzy.Garnets are also versatile, as demonstrated by the designs featured in this Amanda’s Style File.Peruse the glorious garnet styles below and get inspired to wish a very happy birthday to the January babies in your inner circle.