Piece of the Week: Ilaria Lanzoni’s ‘Look of Love’

During lockdown last year, Ilaria Lanzoni did what so many of us spent our days doing—she reminisced about happier times.

And she turned those reveries into inspiration for a new collection centered on the meaning of true love.

The Italian-born, New York-based designer recalled the nickname her grandmother used for her and her sister: “voglus,” which means “eyes” in the dialect spoken in the region of Northern Italy where she grew up.

“Voglus” conveyed the idea that Lanzoni and her sister were the apples of her grandmother’s eye; she was always happy to see them, and her adoration for her grandchildren was relayed through the sparkle in her eyes.

Lanzoni distilled the idea of expressing love through one’s eyes into “The Look of Love,” a price-point-friendly 18-karat gold and diamond collection centered on marquise shapes designed to look like the human eye.

For Lanzoni, who has been designing fine jewelry for decades for companies including Hearts On Fire and Garrard in London, The Look of Love is the maiden collection on a new voyage—she is launching her own brand, ILanzoni.

The Look of Love single stud earring featured here as “Piece of the Week” is 18-karat rose gold set with a 0.20-carat marquise-cut diamond. It retails for $750.

For more on Lanzoni and her new collection, as well as her recent collaboration with NeverNoT, check out the designer’s Instagram page or ILanzoni.com.