See the Few Good Golden Globes Jewelry Looks Here
Beverly Hills, Calif.—One thing that doesn’t work well virtually? Awards shows.
If the Golden Globes are any indication of what we have in store this awards season, the ceremonies and the red carpets (or lack thereof) will be bleak.
To get around health and safety issues, the 2021 Golden Globes, held Sunday night in Beverly Hills, California and New York City (with a host apiece in each), featured a distanced audience of masked first responders, in-person presenters, and nominees tuning in from home.
While several nominees donned red carpet-worthy gowns, an overall sense of gloom—perhaps a fear of appearing too opulent during a pandemic and therefore tone-deaf—translated directly to the jewelry styling.
In the first Golden Globes since the United States shut down during the pandemic, very few pieces of jewelry stood out, though the ones that did are deserving of a second look.
Luckily for viewers, a couple of ingenues took advantage of their first major awards show spotlight, donning some spectacular pieces.
Among them was Emma Corrin, winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series for her role as Princess Diana on “The Crown.”
She shone in Cartier platinum, emerald and diamond high jewelry earrings and ring. Get an up-close look at the jewels, below.
Breakout star Anya Taylor-Joy, winner of a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama for her role in “The Queen’s Gambit,” looked, quite literally, like a million dollars as seen below in a post on her stylist Law Roach’s Instagram, though her Tiffany & Co. jewels were technically worth more.
She sported platinum and diamond earrings worth $1.5 million, a platinum and diamond necklace valued at $195,000, and a $130,000 platinum and diamond ring.
Speaking of ingenues, Maria Bakalova, the Bulgarian actress and scene-stealing comedic star of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was a vision in a strapless red gown and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds (above).
The nominee didn’t nab a Globe, but looked every inch the winner.
Actress and nominee Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”) might be new to major awards shows, but she looked at home (while literally at home) in head-to-toe Chanel.
The collar was a welcome change from the evening’s diamond-centric looks.
In addition to the Cartier high jewelry earrings pictured below, actress Lily Collins (a nominee for “Emily in Paris”) also donned a Cartier high jewelry bracelet in 18-karat rose gold with coral, onyx, black lacquer and diamonds, as well as a Cartier ring in 18-karat rose gold with gray mother-of-pearl, coral and diamonds.
Tina Fey was the evening’s New York’s host, while collaborator and bestie Amy Poehler held court from California.
It was Fey’s below Fred Leighton look that really deserved all the hosting glory, however.
Arguably the broadcast’s most eye-catching bauble, the necklace is an antique old mine cut-diamond fringe necklace from the 1880s.
Fey also wore 3-carat diamond collet-set drop earrings, signed Fred Leighton, as well as a 15.12-carat Burmese sapphire cabochon and diamond ring.
Cynthia Erivo’s short but boldly and brilliantly executed red carpet style didn’t disappoint, with the actress’ phenomenal ear game on display, in a milieu of diamond pieces from Wempe.
Adding even more interest and edge? A diamond septum ring.
A nominee for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Viola Davis’ entire look was vibrant and colorful.
A rainbow-hued Pomellato collar was just the joyful jewel to accentuate her open neckline.
Nominee Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) channeled Old Hollywood glamour in a look that would have befit even a regular year on the Globes carpet.
She wore Forevermark Exception Diamond vivid yellow drop earrings set in platinum and 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds totaling 10.43 carats.
She also sported a simple-yet-elegant Forevermark by Rahaminov choker with 12.35 carats of diamonds set in 18-karat white gold. The approximate value of the actress’ total jewelry look? A cool million dollars.
Nominee Elle Fanning (“The Great”) was as elegant at home as she is on red carpets IRL.
She sported vintage and antique jewels from Fred Leighton, including platinum and diamond briolette tassel earrings, a platinum and diamond bracelet circa 1920, a platinum, natural pearl and diamond bracelet circa 1915, platinum and diamond pinkie ring circa 1920s, platinum and marquise diamond filigree ring circa 1915, and a diamond and emerald ring.
Below, a better look at the earrings, in a photo courtesy of Fred Leighton.
Kate Hudson had arguably the coolest jewelry styling of the night, wearing Bulgari jewels.
She took advantage of her multiple ear piercings, wearing two identical white gold and diamond Serpenti Viper earrings.
In addition, the Golden Globe nominee for “Music” rocked a Bulgari high jewelry bracelet in platinum with 22 round rose-cut diamonds weighing 25.24 carats and pavè-set diamonds weighing 6.66 carats.
She also wore a high jewelry ring in platinum with a 13.64-carat cushion brilliant sapphire surrounded by additional sapphires and diamonds.
