Amanda’s Style File: March Aquamarine Jewelry
Season changes and birthdays both provide a clean slate, a chance to start fresh.
Winter wardrobes make way for lighter spring fashion. Homes get deep spring cleaning. The dark clothing and accessories we embraced during these dark days of winter get stored away, while lighter colors and spring tones begin to be the go-to choice for attire and jewelry alike.
With March’s arrival, we use this time to celebrate its official birthstone, aquamarine.
Aquamarine was named for its color similarities to sea water. The sea water tones give the gem a tranquil and calming aura, making it adored by many.
To celebrate March’s arrival, this Style File explores designer jewels that range from personal talismans to red-carpet-ready appeal.
Amali Jewelry 18-karat yellow gold pendant with aquamarine ($2,310)
Ananya Nazar layered ring with aquamarine, diamonds and black onyx set in 18-karat white gold ($3,127)
Armoura The Glacier Ring with aquamarine, sapphire and diamond polar bear in 18-karat gold ($34,500)
Assael south sea pearl and aquamarine Paisley earrings set in platinum ($26,000)
Buccellati cocktail pendant earrings with aquamarine and round brilliant-cut diamonds set in 18-karat white and yellow gold ($49,500)
Fabio Salini aquamarine and diamond bracelet set in carbon fiber and gold (price available upon request)
Fernando Jorge Galaxy earrings with aquamarine and diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold ($63,000)
Harwell Godfrey Mini Sun Sign Medallion with aquamarine and diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold ($2,995)
Lydia Courteille Marie Antoinette earrings with aquamarines, sapphires and tanzanites in 18-karat gold and sterling silver (price available upon request)
Marla Aaron Our Charmed Box with aquamarine set in 14-karat rose gold ($5,700)
Minka cushion-cut aquamarine necklace set in 18-karat yellow gold (£6,250 or approximately $8,729 per current exchange)
Nicole Rose aquamarine and diamond butterfly pendant set in 18-karat white gold ($2,150)
Original Eve Designs aquamarine leaf long chain earrings set in 18-karat yellow gold ($2,400)
Retrouvaí small lollipop pendant with aquamarine and white quartz set in 14-karat yellow gold ($4,450)
Ruth Tomlinson aquamarine drop earrings with faceted white diamonds and rose cut grey diamonds set in 14-karat yellow gold ($2,400)
Sanjay Kasliwal 22-karat gold Raj ring with aquamarine ($5,000)
Sorellina Monroe Inlay earrings with aquamarine, grey moonstone and diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold ($4,250)
State Property Battuta Seafarer aquamarine necklace with mother of pearls and diamonds set in 18-karat rose gold ($5,800)
