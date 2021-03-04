National Jeweler

Amanda’s Style File: March Aquamarine Jewelry

By Amanda Gizzi
As those with March Birthdays celebrate another trip around the sun, the spring season is also nearly upon us, creating another glorious reason to celebrate.

Season changes and birthdays both provide a clean slate, a chance to start fresh.

Winter wardrobes make way for lighter spring fashion. Homes get deep spring cleaning. The dark clothing and accessories we embraced during these dark days of winter get stored away, while lighter colors and spring tones begin to be the go-to choice for attire and jewelry alike.

With March’s arrival, we use this time to celebrate its official birthstone, aquamarine.

Aquamarine was named for its color similarities to sea water. The sea water tones give the gem a tranquil and calming aura, making it adored by many. 

To celebrate March’s arrival, this Style File explores designer jewels that range from personal talismans to red-carpet-ready appeal.





