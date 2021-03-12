National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Brent Neale’s Bubble Letter Pendant

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Like several pieces from the Brent Neale collection, the brand’s latest newness all started with a custom design request.

“The letter collection was inspired by a custom project we worked on for a client who wanted a piece of jewelry for each of her daughters,” explained designer Brent Neale Winston.

“We decided to expand on the idea and create every letter of the alphabet in our signature ‘Gypsy’ style, and, voilà, the ‘Bubble Letter Pendants’ were born!”

In the last year, fine jewelry shoppers have been gravitating toward classic concepts like personalization, but with an eye-catching spin. Winston’s bubble letters fit the bill with their whimsical approach to tried-and-true initial jewelry.

Made in 18-karat gold, each letter can be customized with any birthstone and range in price from $2,500 to $2,850. Inquiries may be directed to the company’s website.



