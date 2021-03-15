National Jeweler

The Pearl Source Has a New Collection Honoring Powerful Women

By Ashley Davis
A new capsule collection from The Pearl Source is inspired by a rotating array of powerful female figures.
Los Angeles—Online pearl retailer The Pearl Source is feeling the Kamala effect.

The vice president is the inspiration behind a new, curated collection of pearl jewelry dubbed “Power Pearls.”

Currently, the collection has 15 pieces, ranging from classic Akoya and Tahitian pearl studs and necklaces to trendier pearl earrings with removable jackets.

It appeals to a wide array of budgets, starting at $69 for simple earrings to $9,999 for a golden South Sea pearl necklace, so everyone can channel the strength of female leaders like Vice President Harris, who has long worn pearls as a wardrobe mainstay, even inspiring women to don pearls on Inauguration Day as a symbol of female empowerment.

Launched in March and coinciding with Women’s History Month, Power Pearls will evolve over time, looking to different female figures who have inspired throughout history, The Pearl Source said.

Next month, a new curation will debut, inspired by a different leader.

A portion of the proceeds from the collection benefit Dress for Success, the global nonprofit organization that provides a network of support, professional attire, and career tools to help women achieve economic independence.

The Pearl Source worked with the organization last year, donating jewelry to be sold at the Women, Wine and Wardrobe fundraising event alongside the likes of Louis Vuitton, Rag and Bone, The RealReal, and Manolo Blahnik.

“Pearls have long been a symbol of beauty, resilience, career mobility, and female empowerment,” said Leon Rbibo, president of The Pearl Source.

“Power Pearls aims to not only generate money to support important women’s issues but also to draw attention and awareness to these powerful female figures. All too often their contributions don’t get the spotlight they deserve, be it on the political spectrum, the athletic arena, or the business world.” 





