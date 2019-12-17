Amanda’s Style File: Winter Whiteout

White after Labor Day was once a fashion faux pas, but winter white is now one of the most chic and stylish ways to dress during the dreary months.
The white-on-white fashion trend carries over to jewelry and with winter only just beginning, there is ample time to enjoy the trend.
Explore white metals paired with icy diamonds, lustrous pearls, and perfectly opaque white gemstones. Yellow gold also gets in on the trend, pairing beautifully with white gemstones.
Winter white is timeless but its current popularity, as viewed through a larger fashion movement, makes it a perfect trend for Style File.
In this edition of Amanda’s Style File there are eight pieces of jewelry to explore. Some are whiteout perfection and others go even a step further by incorporating winter themes like snowflakes and polar bears.
Bibi Van Der Velden “Mammoth Bear” necklace made in 18-karat yellow gold with fossilized mammoth tusk and blue sapphires ($4,148 per current exchange rates)
Jean Joaillerie 14-karat gold-filled baroque freshwater pearl drop threader earrings ($590)
Ankha 14-karat gold diamond starburst cut-out pendant ($1,850)
Mastoloni “Sorrento Collection” diamond snowflake pendant featuring a white cultured freshwater pearl with brilliant white diamonds set in 18-karat white gold ($1,640)
Just Jules 14-karat gold Art Deco-inspired earrings with white rose-cut pear shaped and round diamonds ($7,040)
Lydia Courteille rock crystal ring with diamonds in 18-karat white gold (price available upon request)
Valani statement earrings with diamonds and Japanese Akoya pearls set in 18-karat white gold ($11,400)
Buddha Mama 20-karat gold moonstone bracelet with diamond pavé (price available upon request)
