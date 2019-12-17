National Jeweler

Amanda’s Style File: Winter Whiteout

White after Labor Day was once a fashion faux pas, but winter white is now one of the most chic and stylish ways to dress during the dreary months.

The white-on-white fashion trend carries over to jewelry and with winter only just beginning, there is ample time to enjoy the trend.

Explore white metals paired with icy diamonds, lustrous pearls, and perfectly opaque white gemstones. Yellow gold also gets in on the trend, pairing beautifully with white gemstones.

Winter white is timeless but its current popularity, as viewed through a larger fashion movement, makes it a perfect trend for Style File.

In this edition of Amanda’s Style File there are eight pieces of jewelry to explore. Some are whiteout perfection and others go even a step further by incorporating winter themes like snowflakes and polar bears.











