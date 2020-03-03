National Jeweler

Amanda’s Style File: March’s Birthstone Is a Nod to Spring

By Amanda Gizzi
Even with an extra day in February, March has come as fast as ever.

On the East Coast, temperatures have been mild all winter, and yet spring fever is still setting in hard. While we dream of sitting poolside or taking a dip in crystal-clear waters, we use jewelry to get through the wait for summer.

Aquamarine, the birthstone for March, is revered for its tranquil blue color palette and becomes the perfect gemstone with which to daydream. Large aquamarines, especially those with high clarity, have the mesmerizing qualities found in the vibrant waters of Caribbean Sea.

This Amanda’s Style File is for celebrating March birthdays and aquamarine in the best way possible—with jewelry designs to drool over.

Prepare to get your daydream on as we start the month that comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.





