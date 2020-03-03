Amanda’s Style File: March’s Birthstone Is a Nod to Spring
agizzi@jewelers.org
Even with an extra day in February, March has come as fast as ever.
On the East Coast, temperatures have been mild all winter, and yet spring fever is still setting in hard. While we dream of sitting poolside or taking a dip in crystal-clear waters, we use jewelry to get through the wait for summer.
Aquamarine, the birthstone for March, is revered for its tranquil blue color palette and becomes the perfect gemstone with which to daydream. Large aquamarines, especially those with high clarity, have the mesmerizing qualities found in the vibrant waters of Caribbean Sea.
This Amanda’s Style File is for celebrating March birthdays and aquamarine in the best way possible—with jewelry designs to drool over.
Prepare to get your daydream on as we start the month that comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.
On the East Coast, temperatures have been mild all winter, and yet spring fever is still setting in hard. While we dream of sitting poolside or taking a dip in crystal-clear waters, we use jewelry to get through the wait for summer.
Aquamarine, the birthstone for March, is revered for its tranquil blue color palette and becomes the perfect gemstone with which to daydream. Large aquamarines, especially those with high clarity, have the mesmerizing qualities found in the vibrant waters of Caribbean Sea.
This Amanda’s Style File is for celebrating March birthdays and aquamarine in the best way possible—with jewelry designs to drool over.
Prepare to get your daydream on as we start the month that comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.
Sydney Evan aquamarine and diamond Starburst earrings set in 14-karat white gold ($1,255)
Effy aquamarine and diamond pendant set in 14-karat white gold ($1,957)
Prounis 22-karat gold and aquamarine granulated hook earrings ($2,760)
Sig Ward 18-karat yellow gold Turner aquamarine and enamel necklace ($3,080)
Graziela Midnight Aquamarine earrings and jackets with diamonds in 18-karat white gold ($3,800)
Nouvel Heritage aquamarine Vendome earrings in 18-karat white gold ($3,825)
Penny Preville 18-karat cushion-cut aquamarine and diamond ring set in 18-karat white gold ($4,620)
Ark Fine Jewelry 18-karat gold and aquamarine pave Saturn ring ($7,500)
Karma El Khalil aquamarine and diamond Strata necklace in 18-karat white gold ($22,000)
Emily P. Wheeler 18-karat yellow and white gold cuff with aquamarine, Australian opal and diamond baguettes ($32,000)
Arman Sarkisyan 22-karat gold and silver oval aquamarine ring with diamonds ($32,160)
Assael aquamarine and Tahitian pearl earrings set in 18-karat white gold ($48,000)
Brent Neale one-of-a-kind aquamarine and diamond Gypsy ring set in 18-karat yellow gold (price available upon request)
Oscar Heyman aquamarine, sapphire and diamond ring set in platinum ($50,000)
Get the Daily News >