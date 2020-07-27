Amanda’s Style File: Paper Clip Chains
Paper clip chains are hot. Perhaps it is the perfect “spirit jewelry” that will define 2020 – something small that is holding it all together.
The design is a simple one with long, sleek links that resemble the shape of a paper clip. Paper clip chains have been popping up increasingly over the past six months, and now you can’t scroll far into your Instagram feed without coming upon a drool-worthy piece of jewelry with the coveted links.
This Amanda’s Style File showcases the diversity of design that can come from even the simplest style.
Designers are creating exquisite earrings, bracelet and necklaces that use the paper clip chain links to make timeless yet trendy jewelry for women and men of all ages.
Milamore “Duo Chain IX Bracelet” in 18-karat gold ($1,400)
Brevani 14-karat yellow gold paperclip chain earrings with diamonds ($1,400)
Carolina Cole sterling silver “Isabelle” bracelet with a freshwater pearl ($725)
AnaKatarina Fine Jewelry 18-karat gold California Dreaming Bracelet ($2,750)
Campbell + Charlotte “Evolve” multi charm bracelet with diamonds ($4,120)
Penny Preville 18-karat gold and diamond baguette station flat link necklace ($9,695)
Jemma Wynne 18-karat yellow gold “Prive Small Trace Chain Y Necklace” with diamond ($3,780 for the chain, pendant price upon request)
Brent Neale gold puff heart pendant in 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds ($24,000)
Deborah Pagani 18-karat yellow gold emerald convertible “Pill Link” necklace with diamonds and green enamel ($16,000)
M. Spalten three-stone “Gemdrop” lariat necklace with opal doublet, apatite and sleeping beauty turquoise on a 14-karat yellow gold paperclip chain ($1,450)
Nancy Newberg 14-karat yellow gold oval necklace with silver links and black diamonds ($9,600)
Retrouvaí “Alchemy” pendant in 14-karat yellow gold with green turquoise stone inlay ($8,375)
Sorellina emerald and white onyx pendant on an 18-karat yellow gold paperclip chain ($24,000)
Dilamani diamond ball pendant on a 14-karat yellow gold paperclip chain ($8,100)
