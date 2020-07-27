Amanda’s Style File: Paper Clip Chains

Paper clip chains are hot. Perhaps it is the perfect “spirit jewelry” that will define 2020 – something small that is holding it all together.

The design is a simple one with long, sleek links that resemble the shape of a paper clip. Paper clip chains have been popping up increasingly over the past six months, and now you can’t scroll far into your Instagram feed without coming upon a drool-worthy piece of jewelry with the coveted links.

This Amanda’s Style File showcases the diversity of design that can come from even the simplest style.



Designers are creating exquisite earrings, bracelet and necklaces that use the paper clip chain links to make timeless yet trendy jewelry for women and men of all ages.

Here are a few Amanda’s Style File selects.