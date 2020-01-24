5 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed

New York—Fell behind on last week’s jewelry news? Here are five stories to get you back in the loop.
1. Report Links De Grisogono to Money Laundering in Angola
An investigation alleges the jewelry brand was a central piece of a scheme that funneled billions of dollars of public funds into the pockets of members of the former first family.
2. Louis Vuitton Wants to Turn This Dark Diamond into Jewelry
Called the Sewelô, it weighs 1,758 carats and was mined in Botswana.
3. 8 Predictions for the 2020 Tucson Gem Shows
“Classic Blue,” bright colors and geometric cuts with clean lines are expected to take center stage this year.
4. JSA Issues Warning After Spate of Rooftop Burglaries
Burglars are breaking into jewelry stores through sidewalls too, to steal jewelry from vaults and safes.
5. See the 5 Best Celebrity Jewelry Looks from the SAG Awards
Did Charlize Theron just win red carpet season?
