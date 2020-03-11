Security Guards Under Investigation in Dresden Jewel Heist Case

A chain of 177 Saxon river pearls, strung in 1805 (Photo credit:© Grünes Gewölbe, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden; Photo: Jürgen Karpinski)

Jewel from the bustle of Queen Amalie Auguste (Photo credit: © Grünes Gewölbe, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden; Photo: Jürgen Karpinski)

Breast star from the Order of the White Eagle (Photo credit: © Grünes Gewölbe, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden; Photo: Jürgen Karpinski)

A piece of jewelry from Poland’s Order of the White Eagle (Photo credit: © Grünes Gewölbe, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden; Photo: Jürgen Karpinski)

An epaulette featuring 20 large and 216 small diamonds; the largest diamond is about 31.5 carats. (Photo credit: © Grünes Gewölbe, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden; Photo: Jürgen Karpinski)

A jewel featuring rose-cut diamonds, dating back to the 18th century, was among the pieces stolen in the heist of the Green Vault in Dresden. (Photo credit: © Grünes Gewölbe, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden; Photo: Jürgen Karpinski)

A jewel-encrusted sword and scabbard (Photo credit: © Grünes Gewölbe, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden; Photo: Jürgen Karpinski)

A palmetto-shaped jewel (Photo credit: © Grünes Gewölbe, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden, Photo: Jürgen Karpinski)

A sun-shaped hair pin set with 127 diamonds (Photo credit:© Grünes Gewölbe, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden; Photo: Jürgen Karpinski)

A crescent moon-shaped hair pin (Photo credit:© Grünes Gewölbe, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden; Photo: Jürgen Karpinski)