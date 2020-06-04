National Jeweler

Retired Police Captain Killed Guarding Jewelry Store

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Retired police captain David Dorn died Tuesday. He was shot while guarding a St. Louis pawn and jewelry store. (Image courtesy of GoFundMe)
St. Louis—Retired St. Louis, Missouri police Capt. David Dorn was shot to death by looters while guarding a pawn and jewelry shop early Tuesday morning, according to news reports.

He was 77.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Dorn was guarding Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry in what was a brutal night of rioting that saw four police officers shot following protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Dorn was shot in the torso at around 2:30 am.

He spent 38 years on the St. Louis police force, starting as a rookie patrol officer in 1969 and retiring as a caption and deputy commander of the Bureau of Patrol Support in 2007.

Upon retiring from the force, he became police chief in Moline Acres, Missouri, a city in St. Louis County.

His wife, Ann Marie Dorn, a sergeant with the St. Louis Police Department, told the Post-Dispatch her husband was a friend of the pawn and jewelry store’s owner, and would check on it when alarms went off.

A GoFundMe page has been started for Dorn’s family.

Jewelers’ Security Alliance President John J. Kennedy said Dorn’s murder was the first jewelry store-related fatality relating to the rioting and looting that have sprung up in conjunction with peaceful protests over Floyd’s death.

The only other violent incident Kennedy said he was aware of involved a couple beaten on Saturday in Rochester, New York. 

According to a Fox Business article, unknown assailants who had tried to rob a jewelry store beat the couple, who were tenants in a neighboring building, when they intervened.

Multiple calls to law enforcement in connection to both incidents went unanswered Wednesday.





TAGS:   Crime
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy