Man Charged in Murder of St. Louis Jewelry Store Guard
michelle.graff@nationaljeweler.com
St. Louis—A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the murder of David Dorn, who was shot to death while guarding a friend’s jewelry and pawn shop in St. Louis last week.
The St. Louis Police Department announced the arrest of Stephan Cannon of Glasgow Village, Missouri, on Sunday via social media.
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged Cannon with murder, robbery, burglary and weapons charges.
Also arrested for allegedly taking part in the looting at the pawn shop was Jimmie Robinson, who faces one count of burglary, one count of armed criminal action and one count of stealing.
Cannon is being held without bond while Robinson is being held on a $30,000 cash-only bond, the police department said.
Dorn died in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 2 while protecting Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry as protests over the death of George Floyd devolved into a night of violence and looting across St. Louis.
His widow, Ann Marie Dorn, who is a sergeant with the St. Louis Police Department, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that her husband was a friend of the shop’s owner and would come by to check on the store when the burglar alarm sounded.
David Dorn spent 38 years on the St. Louis police force, starting as a rookie patrol officer in 1969 and retiring as a captain and deputy commander of the Bureau of Patrol Support in 2007.
After retirement, he took a job as police chief in Moline Acres, Missouri, a city in St. Louis County.
A GoFundMe page was started for Dorn’s family. As of Monday evening, it had exceeded its goal and was closed, raising almost $42,000.
The St. Louis Police Department announced the arrest of Stephan Cannon of Glasgow Village, Missouri, on Sunday via social media.
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged Cannon with murder, robbery, burglary and weapons charges.
Also arrested for allegedly taking part in the looting at the pawn shop was Jimmie Robinson, who faces one count of burglary, one count of armed criminal action and one count of stealing.
Cannon is being held without bond while Robinson is being held on a $30,000 cash-only bond, the police department said.
Dorn died in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 2 while protecting Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry as protests over the death of George Floyd devolved into a night of violence and looting across St. Louis.
His widow, Ann Marie Dorn, who is a sergeant with the St. Louis Police Department, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that her husband was a friend of the shop’s owner and would come by to check on the store when the burglar alarm sounded.
David Dorn spent 38 years on the St. Louis police force, starting as a rookie patrol officer in 1969 and retiring as a captain and deputy commander of the Bureau of Patrol Support in 2007.
After retirement, he took a job as police chief in Moline Acres, Missouri, a city in St. Louis County.
A GoFundMe page was started for Dorn’s family. As of Monday evening, it had exceeded its goal and was closed, raising almost $42,000.
Get the Daily News >