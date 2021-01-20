JSA Warns of Spike in Grab-and-Run Repeat Offenders

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

New York—The Jewelers’ Security Alliance has reported an increase in the number of grab-and-run thefts being perpetrated by repeat offenders.According to an email alert sent out to the trade last Thursday, four men—three operating together and one alone—who were already wanted for several thefts recently struck again.On Jan. 13, JSA said a man entered a retail jewelry store in Westminster, Colorado with two other male suspects, saying he wanted to look at gold chains.The suspects displayed a large amount of cash as they looked at product and asked if they could use it to pay.JSA said two of the suspects started to leave, saying their ride had arrived.The third suspect, who was looking at the chain at the time, grabbed it, and all three fled in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck.They are described as being in their 20s. The first suspect is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds. The other two are described as being about 6 feet and 5 feet 10 inches tall.The trio are believed to have also committed grab-and-run thefts in Loveland and Greeley, Colorado on Jan. 13, fleeing in the same white Ford pickup.In its alert, the JSA reminded the trade that three or more people entering a jewelry store together is a red flag that requires extra caution and observation, as is a suspect displaying large amounts of cash.JSA also notified the industry about a suspect who is already believed to have committed three grab-and-run thefts perpetrating two more in December.The organization reported on this male suspect in a crime alert dated Nov. 12 for grab-and-run thefts committed in New Jersey: in Marlton on Oct. 28, Hainesport on Nov. 2, and Haddon Heights on Nov. 5.Now, JSA said he has struck twice more.At 3:50 p.m. on Dec. 31, he asked to see diamond rings in a mall jewelry store in Oxford, Pennsylvania.He was being shown only one item at a time, so the suspect asked to take photos of two of the rings he had seen to send to his sister.After taking the photos, he grabbed one of the rings and fled from the store.Then, at 6 p.m. on Jan. 11, the same suspect also hit a store in Blackwood, New Jersey, JSA said.He was looking at diamond rings in a mall jewelry store and told a sales associate he liked a 1.5-carat solitaire ring but wanted to see another ring for comparison’s sake. The associate had a second, smaller ring on a pad.With the larger ring on his hand, the suspect grabbed the second ring before allegedly fleeing with both.According to JSA, he is described as a man in mid-20s and having a thin build.He was wearing jeans with a black belt and an “M” buckle, as well as a blue fanny pack across his chest and large watch with a black face on his left wrist.Anyone with information about any of these suspects is encouraged to contact JSA at 212-687-0328 or