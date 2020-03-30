A Guide to the Online Resources Available to the Industry
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
New York—The coronavirus pandemic has forced nonessential businesses nationwide to close and people to stay at home as much as possible in order to flatten the curve.
Those cooped up at home who are, blessedly, still healthy are looking for information on how to get help for their businesses, as well as resources to help them and their employees stay connected and educated.
Industry organizations and associations are responding to this need.
Many are conducting webinars, offering discounted or free online education, or have developed new member benefits and compiled resource lists to help the industry.
This includes the just-launched Jeweler Support Network, a resource spearheaded by the Diamond Producers Association and supported by 10 other trade organizations that’s meant to help independent jewelers specifically.
Here’s a list of what organizations from AGS to WJA are doing to help keep the industry educated and engaged during the COVID-19 crisis.
Editor’s note: National Jeweler will update this story regularly as more resources become available. Have something you want included? Reach out to the author at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
American Gem Society
AGS is offering its Certified Sales Associate program free to all members until April 7, as well as free webinars for members on a variety of topics covering sales, marketing and business management. The organization said it’s aiming to offer one or two sessions a week.
AGS also developed a COVID-19 Resource Page, with a variety of information including templates to use for communications with staff and customers.
Meanwhile, the organization said its members-only group on Facebook has become a “hub of engagement,” as many are at home and want to stay connected with the community. Members are posting daily, most often sharing videos, articles or offering words of encouragement, providing a source of positivity during a difficult time.
AGS has more projects in the works, including the virtual conference that will take place in lieu of Conclave, and will release details on those soon. It also will share a redesigned and optimized online center with members in the coming weeks.
Cultured Pearl Association of America
The CPAA’s “Pearls As One” online course—designed to increase awareness and appreciation of all cultured pearl varieties—is still free to anyone interested; the coupon code “TahitiFree” can be used to take the class.
The association is also staying active through Instagram Live interviews between Executive Director Jennifer Heebner and CPAA members to talk about new offerings, future plans and more.
The association will continue to post articles on its website and newsletter.
Diamond Council of America
DCA is offering a member education discount. Through May 1, all courses are buy-one, get-one free, for up to 10 courses.
Classes are all done online at each student’s own pace.
For more information, contact Kristen Scheetz at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Diamond Producers Association
DPA is providing access to its trade portal, which contains the free content and educational materials the association produces including videos, commercials, social media content, e-learning and more.
DPA also led the launch of the aforementioned Jeweler Support Network.
Designed to provide support and resources to local jewelers, as well as information for consumers, it includes a consumer website and a trade website with many free assets and resources for the industry.
And, as retailers eventually start to reopen for business, a key initiative will be creating an advertising campaign to reinforce the important of local jewelers in their communities; retail jewelers will be invited to submit stories of how they’re innovating to serve their customers.
For more information and the full list of organizations involved, visit JewelerSupportNetwork.com.
Gemological Institute of America
GIA continues to enroll students in its distance education programs and also provides articles and other gemological content for free on GIA.edu, including stories from back issues of Gems & Gemology and its Gem Encyclopedia.
Jewelers of America
JA is offering free membership through Dec. 31, allowing companies access to its member-exclusive benefits—like shipping, credit card processing and health care—and its webinar series, including a recently launched series focused on recovery during the pandemic.
It also has released a Coronavirus Resource Guide, available on Jewelers.org.
Jewelers Vigilance Committee
JVC created a COVID-19 resource page, free and open to all, with information to help businesses navigate through this unprecedented time.
The site includes blogs on various subjects and resources grouped by topic, such as employment, insurance and relief.
Platinum Guild International
PGI has a free online learning site, the Platinum Resource Center, with sales training and technical education courses as well as a page with downloads for website and social content and tips.
MJSA
MJSA launched an online resource page with guidance and updates on the coronavirus crisis.
It includes updates on related legislation, links to pertinent articles from the MJSA Journal, initiatives from other industry associations, links to national organizations and guidelines, loan assistance and links to each state’s current directives regarding the virus.
MJSA also has opened its full article and video library to the industry.
Women’s Jewelry Association
WJA launched an online Chapter Communities thread on WJA Connect for members to share resources, post queries and schedule virtual hangouts.
The organization also will engage chapters and support members through “member Monday” profiles, and will share already created content, such as a webinar a member has hosted.
WJA will soon expand programming with new webinars and training opportunities.
Currently it is still offering its Negotiable benefit to members, designed to help them master the art of bargaining for promotions, equal pay, sales, better vendor contracts and more.
The association also has a COVID-19 resources page on its website.
Those cooped up at home who are, blessedly, still healthy are looking for information on how to get help for their businesses, as well as resources to help them and their employees stay connected and educated.
Industry organizations and associations are responding to this need.
Many are conducting webinars, offering discounted or free online education, or have developed new member benefits and compiled resource lists to help the industry.
This includes the just-launched Jeweler Support Network, a resource spearheaded by the Diamond Producers Association and supported by 10 other trade organizations that’s meant to help independent jewelers specifically.
Here’s a list of what organizations from AGS to WJA are doing to help keep the industry educated and engaged during the COVID-19 crisis.
Editor’s note: National Jeweler will update this story regularly as more resources become available. Have something you want included? Reach out to the author at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
American Gem Society
AGS is offering its Certified Sales Associate program free to all members until April 7, as well as free webinars for members on a variety of topics covering sales, marketing and business management. The organization said it’s aiming to offer one or two sessions a week.
AGS also developed a COVID-19 Resource Page, with a variety of information including templates to use for communications with staff and customers.
Meanwhile, the organization said its members-only group on Facebook has become a “hub of engagement,” as many are at home and want to stay connected with the community. Members are posting daily, most often sharing videos, articles or offering words of encouragement, providing a source of positivity during a difficult time.
AGS has more projects in the works, including the virtual conference that will take place in lieu of Conclave, and will release details on those soon. It also will share a redesigned and optimized online center with members in the coming weeks.
Cultured Pearl Association of America
The CPAA’s “Pearls As One” online course—designed to increase awareness and appreciation of all cultured pearl varieties—is still free to anyone interested; the coupon code “TahitiFree” can be used to take the class.
The association is also staying active through Instagram Live interviews between Executive Director Jennifer Heebner and CPAA members to talk about new offerings, future plans and more.
The association will continue to post articles on its website and newsletter.
Diamond Council of America
DCA is offering a member education discount. Through May 1, all courses are buy-one, get-one free, for up to 10 courses.
Classes are all done online at each student’s own pace.
For more information, contact Kristen Scheetz at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Diamond Producers Association
DPA is providing access to its trade portal, which contains the free content and educational materials the association produces including videos, commercials, social media content, e-learning and more.
DPA also led the launch of the aforementioned Jeweler Support Network.
Designed to provide support and resources to local jewelers, as well as information for consumers, it includes a consumer website and a trade website with many free assets and resources for the industry.
And, as retailers eventually start to reopen for business, a key initiative will be creating an advertising campaign to reinforce the important of local jewelers in their communities; retail jewelers will be invited to submit stories of how they’re innovating to serve their customers.
For more information and the full list of organizations involved, visit JewelerSupportNetwork.com.
Gemological Institute of America
GIA continues to enroll students in its distance education programs and also provides articles and other gemological content for free on GIA.edu, including stories from back issues of Gems & Gemology and its Gem Encyclopedia.
Jewelers of America
JA is offering free membership through Dec. 31, allowing companies access to its member-exclusive benefits—like shipping, credit card processing and health care—and its webinar series, including a recently launched series focused on recovery during the pandemic.
It also has released a Coronavirus Resource Guide, available on Jewelers.org.
Jewelers Vigilance Committee
JVC created a COVID-19 resource page, free and open to all, with information to help businesses navigate through this unprecedented time.
The site includes blogs on various subjects and resources grouped by topic, such as employment, insurance and relief.
Platinum Guild International
PGI has a free online learning site, the Platinum Resource Center, with sales training and technical education courses as well as a page with downloads for website and social content and tips.
MJSA
MJSA launched an online resource page with guidance and updates on the coronavirus crisis.
It includes updates on related legislation, links to pertinent articles from the MJSA Journal, initiatives from other industry associations, links to national organizations and guidelines, loan assistance and links to each state’s current directives regarding the virus.
MJSA also has opened its full article and video library to the industry.
Women’s Jewelry Association
WJA launched an online Chapter Communities thread on WJA Connect for members to share resources, post queries and schedule virtual hangouts.
The organization also will engage chapters and support members through “member Monday” profiles, and will share already created content, such as a webinar a member has hosted.
WJA will soon expand programming with new webinars and training opportunities.
Currently it is still offering its Negotiable benefit to members, designed to help them master the art of bargaining for promotions, equal pay, sales, better vendor contracts and more.
The association also has a COVID-19 resources page on its website.
Get the Daily News >