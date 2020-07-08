The Smart Lab: All About Google’s Algorithms

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Google’s search algorithm can be a powerful tool to boost your website, but if you don’t know how to use it, things might take a turn for the worst.Some of the algorithms are widely known. They’ve impacted search engine optimization (SEO), and, thus, the rankings of websites.This, of course, translates into revenue.Google updates its algorithms constantly, and it can be a bit difficult to keep up with the changes. You might be working with an obsolete notion of Google’s SEO algorithms.But, first things first, so let’s start with the basics.Google’s updates to its algorithms directly influence the way it positions your website when someone uses its search engine.Updates on Google’s algorithms affect:• Search ranking and visibility;• Organic search traffic;• Conversions;• Return on investment (ROI); and• Revenue.But before you see it as punishment, think of these algorithms as a way to reward websites that value excellent user experience and provide relevant content.Google aims to give the most accurate results when someone asks a question; therefore, if you want your website to be ranked first, be precise.Build expertise, authority, and trustworthiness into your content, which brings us to ...If you haven’t heard of E-A-T, you’re in need of some important information ASAP.E-A-T stands for exactly what we were just talking about: expertise, authority, and trustworthiness.The acronym came about after Google’s broad core update in August 2018, which, according to the company, is supposed to promote and encourage high-quality content.It’s all about being relevant and accurate because the information you give affects users’ well-being.By now you might already know the answer to the next question, but just in case …Because they can make you or break you. It’s as simple as that.Nowadays, user experience is what needs to be prioritized. Not only in the sense that the flows on your website must be intuitive for them, but also in the way you present information.If your content is relevant and accurate (and these are words you should always keep in mind), then your ranking will be good.If it isn’t, the algorithms are there to make you see it, and, most importantly, change it.OK, but …Well, Google updates its algorithms thousands of times a year.This is not a reason to panic because not all of them will affect you. Some are very specific, so they might not be relevant for the type of content or service you provide.But it helps to keep track of the big changes, as that’s valuable information. It gives you the chance to be ahead of the game, to check whether these updates will impact you or not.It also contributes to your understanding of how often Google implements its algorithms, so maybe you’ll even be able to anticipate what’s to come.There are great SEO blogs that indicate algorithm updates, and Google itself will rank the best source when you ask it for the most recent changes.Just google “most recent changes to Google algorithm,” and you’ll see what I mean.Emmanuel Raheb is the CEO of Smart Age Solutions, a digital ad agency and coveted Premier Google Partner. With nearly 18 years’ digital marketing and e-commerce experience, Raheb is passionate about helping and strategically growing national jewelry brands and local retailers alike. Contact him at