National Jeweler

Imagine Bridal Grows Sales Team

Jeff Jilek has been named regional sales manager at Imagine Bridal.
Great Neck, New York —Jewelry manufacturer Imagine Bridal expanded its sales team, naming Jeff Jilek as its regional sales manager.

Jilek will be tasked with overseeing new business acquisition and supporting the needs of its national customer base.

Previously, Jilek served as a territory manager for Paul Winston Group for more than a decade, as per his LinkedIn profile. 

“We’re excited to add such a knowledgeable professional to our growing team,” said President Rodney Hakimian in a press release announcing Jilek’s appointment.

“There are many exciting things happening at Imagine Bridal and we think Jeff will be an integral part of what’s evolving with our company,” he added.

The New York-based company is a licensed manufacturer partner with Forevermark and works with more than 200 independent retailers in the U.S as well as mid-to-large-sized chain stores.





