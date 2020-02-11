Chicago Jeweler Jerrold Rosenwasser Dies at 85

Chicago—Jerrold Samuel Rosenwasser, who ran New York Jewelers alongside his family and is remembered for his big heart, died Jan 21.
He was 85 years old.
Rosenwasser was born on Jan. 29, 1934, into a family whose history in the jewelry business stretches back to 1800s Ukraine.
Rosenwasser, who was known as Jerry, served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps before joining his uncle in the family jewelry store, New York Jewelers, in 1957.
He drove the business, eventually bringing in two of his five sons to learn the trade too, and help it continue to grow.
New York Jewelers started on State Street in Chicago and moved into the Mallers Building on Jewelers Row before relocating to its current standalone location on North Wabash Avenue.
The store’s staff has continued to grow and now numbers nearly 50.
In a statement to National Jeweler, the retailer remembered its patriarch as a larger-than-life man with “a wonderful sense of humor and an incredible heart.”
Rosenwasser loved Chicago and sports but, most of all, he loved people.
“Many people were lucky enough to have met him, shared a laugh, and received heartfelt advice,” New York Jewelers said.
“He was loved my many and will be greatly missed by all.”
Rosenwasser is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jacqueline Rosenwasser (née Hyman); one sister, Rosalie (Stuart) Edelstein; five sons, Joel (Sally) Rosenwasser, Sam Rosenwasser, Fred (Minna) Rosenwasser, James (Terri) Rosenwasser and David (Miri) Rosenwasser; 18 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services took place last month at Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah in Wilmette, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah or the Chicago Mitzvah Campaign, 2939 W. Touhy Ave., Chicago IL 60645.
