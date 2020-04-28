We Found the Perfect Hand Sanitizer Solution for Jewelry Stores
New York—As economies reopen, jewelers will be facing a new normal as they grapple with how to keep their stores and their jewelry clean and safe.
But there’s one way to keep hand sanitizing for customers and staff on-brand.
Gem-Water, seller of crystal-carrying water bottles, straws and dog bowls, is now selling hand sanitizer and an accompanying dispenser.
The Happiness Dispenser by VitaJuwel is designed to hold 10 ounces of liquids like hand sanitizer, soaps or lotions.
The glass container holds Gem-Water’s signature “happiness” blend of gemstones: carnelian, orange calcite, nephrite jade and clear quartz, in a glass pod.
Gem-Water is selling the hand sanitizer to go with it, too.
The company has partnered with Malibu C to sell CUR8, its 68 percent ethyl alcohol hand sanitizer that also contains moisturizing ingredients.
The 64-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer sells for $50, while a Happiness Dispenser sells for $64. Purchased as a bundle, customers receive a $16 savings for a total $98.
Gem-Water is now taking orders for mid-May and June deliveries, the company said, with a slowdown in shipping due to safety restrictions.
More information is available on the Gem-Water website.
