We Found the Perfect Hand Sanitizer Solution for Jewelry Stores

New York—As economies reopen, jewelers will be facing a new normal as they grapple with how to keep their stores and their jewelry clean and safe.But there’s one way to keep hand sanitizing for customers and staff on-brand. Gem-Water , seller of crystal-carrying water bottles, straws and dog bowls , is now selling hand sanitizer and an accompanying dispenser.The Happiness Dispenser by VitaJuwel is designed to hold 10 ounces of liquids like hand sanitizer, soaps or lotions.The glass container holds Gem-Water’s signature “happiness” blend of gemstones: carnelian, orange calcite, nephrite jade and clear quartz, in a glass pod.Gem-Water is selling the hand sanitizer to go with it, too.The company has partnered with Malibu C to sell CUR8, its 68 percent ethyl alcohol hand sanitizer that also contains moisturizing ingredients.The 64-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer sells for $50, while a Happiness Dispenser sells for $64. Purchased as a bundle, customers receive a $16 savings for a total $98.Gem-Water is now taking orders for mid-May and June deliveries, the company said, with a slowdown in shipping due to safety restrictions.More information is available on the Gem-Water website