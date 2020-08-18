Nancy B. & Co. Founder Nancy Brewer Dies at 78

Los Angeles—Nancy B. & Co. jewelry designer Nancy Brewer died Aug. 5.



She was 78.



Brewer created her namesake jewelry company in 1978 and was particularly known for her gold earrings and colored gemstone jewelry, all targeted toward working women like herself.



Brewer headed Nancy B. & Co. until 2005, when she sold it to B.A. Ballou. Carla Corporation subsequently acquired the company and still manufactures its designs today.



In an announcement of her passing, GIA noted that Brewer “paved the way for women in the gem and jewelry industry.”



She was a member of the Gemological Institute of America’s Board of Governors from 1997 to 2007.



“Nancy’s manufacturing expertise, along with her creativity and business acumen, perfectly positioned her as the ideal GIA board member at that time,” said Kathryn Kimmel, retired GIA senior vice president and chief marketing officer.



Many at GIA remembered her warmly.

Dione D. Kenyon, current chair of the GIA Board of Governors, said, “I was fortunate to know Nancy for over 35 years as a mentor and dear friend. She was a remarkable woman and entrepreneur; brave, self-made, and one who gave back to our industry and fostered the development and success of her peers.

“I am one of many who are deeply grateful for the encouragement, support and leadership she provided over the course of her career.”

GIA President and CEO Susan Jacques added: “I fondly remember Nancy as gregarious, determined and always ready to offer strategic guidance as a valued member of GIA’s Board of Governors.

“Her charisma and drive set her apart as a pioneer in the 1970s, at a time when there were few women-owned gem and jewelry businesses. Nancy was a mentor and inspiration to so many women in the trade. It was an honor to have known her and we greatly appreciate all that Nancy contributed to GIA and the jewelry industry.”

In addition to her role at GIA, Brewer served on the boards of Manufacturing Jewelers and Silversmiths of America, the Jewelry Information Center, Women’s Jewelry Association, Jewelers Board of Trade, Jewelers Vigilance Committee, The Plumb Club, the 24 Karat Club of New York, and the Jewelry Circle, City of Hope.