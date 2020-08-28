Meteorologist Joins Family Jewelry Business

At 19, he started his own website, HinghamWeather.com , reporting the weather for Boston’s South Shore.

With a bachelor’s degree in meteorology from Penn State, as per his LinkedIn profile, Page moved on to the big leagues.

The accredited meteorologist was a TV weatherman for eight years, working at New England Cable News and NBC10 Boston.

When his contract ended in April, the winds of change brought Page back to his hometown of Hingham, Massachusetts along the Boston Harbor to his family’s jewelry store.

“Even before the pandemic, I was trying to decide if I wanted to continue full-time in TV. As you can imagine, working morning and night shifts, and holidays, isn't fun forever,” said Page in an email to National Jeweler.

When the pandemic hit, Page said he took a step back to think about what was most important to him.

Now, Page will join his parents, Stacey and David Page, at Hingham Jewelers as the head of business development and long-term strategic growth, marking the third generation to work in the family business.

The store was founded in 1948 by his maternal grandparents, Angelo and Helen Manjos.

“Having a third generation join a 72-year-old business is a testament to the longevity of Hingham Jewelers,” said his mother Stacey in a press release announcing the new hire.

“I know my mom and dad could never have imagined the legacy they began in 1948. As parents, we couldn’t be happier or prouder,” Stacey said.

Page grew up in the family store and began lending a hand around second grade, later working there throughout high school and when on college breaks.

He played a behind-the-scenes role while he was on TV, joining his parents on buying trips and helping out with social media and the website, but now will play a more permanent part.

His technical know-how has been especially helpful to the family business during the pandemic, said his parents, who have seen the business grow and succeed despite the difficult time.

“I've always been interested in the business and, over the last few months, our digital business has just really ballooned, no surprise. It seems like such an opportunity for me, as a young person, to keep that going even after COVID,” said Page.

He credits his parents for making smart digital investments even before his arrival, including putting the store’s entire inventory online.

“Many digital shopping habits will stick, and collectively we’ve been reminded how important locally-owned, small businesses are to the fabric of our community,” said Page in a press release. “That’s why, after months of thinking about it, now seems like the right time to join full-time.”

Though he will be at Hingham Jewelers, viewers can still turn to Page for the forecast.

He said he will continue to forecast privately, including on his new website, FlawlessForecast.com, and fill in or freelance at local stations as necessary.