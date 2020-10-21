Vincent Polisano, of Diana Vincent Jewelry Designs, Dies at 63
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
Washington Crossing, Pa.—Vincent “Vinny” Polisano, a retailer and one half of the team behind Diana Vincent Jewelry Designs, died Sept. 29 from cancer.
He was 63 years old.
Polisano and his wife, Diane Chrambanis, operated the award-winning Diana Vincent Jewelry Designs, which has a studio and showroom in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania as well as fine jewelry gallery in Lambertville, New Jersey.
The two worked alongside each other for more than four decades.
According to an online obituary, Polisano was an extrovert who enjoyed meeting new people. He had a knack for engaging with strangers at any time or place and leaving a smile on their faces.
He never worried about the small things or held back from enjoying life because, as he’d say, “One day, you might just wake up with something.”
Polisano was funny, fun to be around, and always had a smile on his face, according to memories posted online.
He also loved cooking, eating, traveling, and The Beatles, especially John Lennon.
Polisano and his wife were members of the American Jewelry Design Council for many years, which said on its website: “Everyone in AJDC will remember Vinny’s zeal for life, and we will cherish his friendship always.”
The online obituary said in the last few months of his life, Polisano could not get over how much trouble the world is in, and hoped people would learn that the way to make a better world was through love and kindness.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vincenzo Polisano, and nephew, Michael John Polisano.
He is survived by his wife, Diana; mother, Eiko Polisano; brother, Angelo Polisano and sister-in-law Patricia A. Polisano; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Pennsbury High School Memorial Scholarship Fund at P.O. Box 338, 134 Yardley Ave., Fallsington, PA 19054.
He was 63 years old.
Polisano and his wife, Diane Chrambanis, operated the award-winning Diana Vincent Jewelry Designs, which has a studio and showroom in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania as well as fine jewelry gallery in Lambertville, New Jersey.
The two worked alongside each other for more than four decades.
According to an online obituary, Polisano was an extrovert who enjoyed meeting new people. He had a knack for engaging with strangers at any time or place and leaving a smile on their faces.
He never worried about the small things or held back from enjoying life because, as he’d say, “One day, you might just wake up with something.”
Polisano was funny, fun to be around, and always had a smile on his face, according to memories posted online.
He also loved cooking, eating, traveling, and The Beatles, especially John Lennon.
Polisano and his wife were members of the American Jewelry Design Council for many years, which said on its website: “Everyone in AJDC will remember Vinny’s zeal for life, and we will cherish his friendship always.”
The online obituary said in the last few months of his life, Polisano could not get over how much trouble the world is in, and hoped people would learn that the way to make a better world was through love and kindness.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vincenzo Polisano, and nephew, Michael John Polisano.
He is survived by his wife, Diana; mother, Eiko Polisano; brother, Angelo Polisano and sister-in-law Patricia A. Polisano; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Pennsbury High School Memorial Scholarship Fund at P.O. Box 338, 134 Yardley Ave., Fallsington, PA 19054.
Get the Daily News >