Barton Clay Fine Jewelers Names New President

By Lenore Fedow
David Norman is the new president of Barton Clay Fine Jewelers in Birmingham, Alabama.
Birmingham, Ala.—Barton Clay Fine Jewelers has named industry veteran David Norman its new president.

Norman brings more than 45 years of experience in the retail jewelry industry to his new position at the Birmingham, Alabama-based jeweler.

20201021 Barton Clay Fine JewelersBarton Clay Fine Jewelers, a family-owned jeweler founded in 1987 in Birmingham, Alabama His decades-long career began at Fox’s Jewelers, a chain of 44 stores, where he worked his way up to be vice president of merchandising and marketing.

He later served in the same role at Reeds Jewelers, then as the president of Schwarzschild Jewelers, an independent jeweler in Richmond, Virginia.

He also developed a Hispanic division for Crescent Jewelers in Oakland, California.

“We’re thrilled that David Norman has agreed to join Barton Clay as president,” said CEO Eric C. McClain. 

“We originally brought him in as a consultant and found his advice invaluable. His varied experience in the jewelry industry — from merchandising to marketing to e-commerce — will be instrumental in guiding our firm into the future.”

Norman, who stepped in on Oct. 2, said he’s excited to be back in retail.

“As I’ve gotten to know the McClains and Birmingham, I realized just how much I missed that day-to-day engagement that’s part and parcel of managing an independent fine jeweler.”

The family-owned jeweler was founded in 1987 and features a full-service jeweler as well as appraisal services, custom design, engravings, and repairs.





