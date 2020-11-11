Frank Maier Jr., of Maier & Berkele Jewelers, Dies at 81
Atlanta—Frank Hawks Maier Jr., chairman and CEO of Maier & Berkele Jewelers, died Oct. 31.
He was 81 years old.
Maier was born Nov. 14, 1938 to Rosa Carson Maier and Frank Hawks Maier.
The Atlanta native grew up in the Haynes Manor neighborhood before it became part of the city, as per his online obituary.
He was a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology with a B.S. in industrial management.
Maier was also a student football manager under legendary coach Bobby Dodd, and was a lifelong Georgia Tech sports fan.
He went on to earn a Master of Science in retailing from New York University.
He served as a U.S. naval officer ensign and as a lieutenant, junior grade, in the United States Navy Reserve.
Maier earned many awards during his time in the jewelry industry, including the prestigious Robert M. Shipley award from the American Gem Society.
He was inducted into National Jeweler’s Retailer Hall of Fame in 1991 in the multi-store independent category.
He also was a member of the De Beers Carat Club and served on the boards of the Gemological Institute of America, Jewelers of America, Jewelers Mutual and the National Retail Association.
He served as AGS president from 1979 to 1981, president of the Jewelers Vigilance Committee from 1987 to 1989, and headed the Georgia Jewelers Association in 1970.
Outside of the jewelry world, Maier was an avid cyclist, traveling across most of western Europe by bike.
He was a Rotarian who also served on the boards of The Historic Oakland Foundation, The Atlanta History Center and other local civic organizations.
He is survived by his wife, Blanchette, as well as numerous cousins, in-laws, and a nephew.
A private service will be held at a later date. The family asks that a memorial gift be given to a charity in lieu of flowers.
