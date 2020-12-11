Buddy Nelson Jr., Longtime Jewelry and Watch Salesman, Dies at 84
Elgin, Texas—Elmer Louis Nelson Jr., a longtime jewelry and watch salesman known for his big personality, died Dec. 3 after a three-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
He was 84.
Known as Buddy to all, Nelson was born Dec. 15, 1935 in Taylor, Texas and grew up in nearby Elgin, a suburb of Austin, surrounded by extended family and friends.
He studied business at the University of Texas and was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.
He was a top salesman for Omega watches beginning from the 1960s to the 1980s, then worked for SB&T Imports in Houston through the early 2000s.
Nelson loved the jewelry and watch industries, his family said, and all the people he worked with over the years.
Outside of work, he was a Freemason, a lifetime member of the Lions Club in Conroe, Texas, and a dedicated member of his church.
He loved working at his ranch, hunting, spending time with family and friends, and was “king of spinning a good tale,” his family said.
He will be remembered for his uproarious and rowdy personality, and for the traits that formed the pillars of his character: his fierce love of family, his tireless work ethic, and his unfailing faith.
All who knew him will miss his larger-than-life personality and his zest for life.
Nelson is survived by three daughters, Julie Nelson, Laurie Gilsdorf and Debbie Martin; five grandchildren, Alexander and Jessica Golman; Neil and Grant Martin; and Brayden Gilsdorf; and his sister, Janelle Mogonye.
A memorial service is scheduled to take place at the cemetery in Elgin on Jan. 2.
