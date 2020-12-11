Buddy Nelson Jr., Longtime Jewelry and Watch Salesman, Dies at 84

Elgin, Texas—Elmer Louis Nelson Jr., a longtime jewelry and watch salesman known for his big personality, died Dec. 3 after a three-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis.He was 84.Known as Buddy to all, Nelson was born Dec. 15, 1935 in Taylor, Texas and grew up in nearby Elgin, a suburb of Austin, surrounded by extended family and friends.He studied business at the University of Texas and was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.He was a top salesman for Omega watches beginning from the 1960s to the 1980s, then worked for SB&T Imports in Houston through the early 2000s.Nelson loved the jewelry and watch industries, his family said, and all the people he worked with over the years.Outside of work, he was a Freemason, a lifetime member of the Lions Club in Conroe, Texas, and a dedicated member of his church.He loved working at his ranch, hunting, spending time with family and friends, and was “king of spinning a good tale,” his family said.He will be remembered for his uproarious and rowdy personality, and for the traits that formed the pillars of his character: his fierce love of family, his tireless work ethic, and his unfailing faith.All who knew him will miss his larger-than-life personality and his zest for life.Nelson is survived by three daughters, Julie Nelson, Laurie Gilsdorf and Debbie Martin; five grandchildren, Alexander and Jessica Golman; Neil and Grant Martin; and Brayden Gilsdorf; and his sister, Janelle Mogonye.A memorial service is scheduled to take place at the cemetery in Elgin on Jan. 2.