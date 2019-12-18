On Data: A Merry December for Independents So Far

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

I kicked off my new column, On Data, earlier this month with a look at independent jewelers’ 2019 performance through the month of October.Today, I’m back with a mini month-to-date update for December, since it is one of the most important months of the year for retail jewelers.With only seven days left until Christmas, independents are showing a 3.2 percent uptick in gross sales for Dec. 1 to 14 when compared with the same period in 2018.The number of units sold continues to trend down at -8.2 percent, but the average retail sale is up 8.4 percent year-over-year, currently at $348.The diamond fashion jewelry category continues to stand out with a 5.6 percent increase in gross sales and a 4.4 percent increase in units.However, the average retail sale for diamond fashion jewelry has slipped 2.3 percent. It is currently at $1,465, down from $1,500.Also, I need to mention the colored stone and pearl category, which is up 1.5 percent in gross sales year-over-year, down 7.7 percent in units but only down by $3 in average retail sale.If the month-to-date growth continues, independents will finish up in calendar year 2019, topping the majors’ performances.Look for my next mini month-to-date briefing on Monday, Dec. 23.Sherry Smith is director of business development for data and consulting company The Edge Retail Academy. Her 30 years in the jewelry industry includes 20 as principal partner in two jewelry stores. As director of business development, Smith works with wholesalers, brands and retail stores on business mentoring and data analysis and aggregation. She can be reached at