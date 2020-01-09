Select Jewelry Show Introduces Tucson Edition for 2020

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

New York—Organizers of the Select Jewelry Show have announced a new event to be held at the beginning of the annual Tucson gem shows.Select Tucson is slated for Feb. 2 and 3 at the Westin La Paloma Resort.They chose those dates to accommodate buyers traveling to the city for the gem shows, falling just before of the start of several industry-facing events, such as AGTA GemFair and GJX (both open Feb. 4) and JCK Tucson (Feb. 5).It fills the gap between those shows and the end of the Centurion jewelry show in Phoenix, which is slated for Jan. 29 to 31 this year.In line with the Select Jewelry Show format of being small and more intimate than a typical jewelry trade show, Select Tucson will feature 54 designers and brands, including Alex Sepkus, Erica Courtney, Gumuchian, Mastoloni, Memoire and Oscar Heyman.For a full list of exhibitors, visit SelectJewelryShow.com Select recently held three other jewelry trade shows in the fall: at The Ritz-Carlton hotels in Dallas and Washington, D.C. and Foxwoods Resort in Connecticut.For more information about Select Tucson, contact Show Manager Jordan Brockhaus-Spears at 844-285-1103 or email