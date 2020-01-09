The ‘Ethical Gem Fair’ is Coming to Tucson This Year

New York—The Ethical Gem Fair is coming to the United States for the first time during next month’s gems shows in Tucson, Arizona.
The inaugural event is slated for Feb. 3 to 6 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, just a few blocks from the Tucson Convention Center.
The event, which has been held in the U.K. for the past three years, is the collaboration among members of the Ethical Gemstone Suppliers Group.
It will feature such companies as Capricorn Gems, Nineteen48, Anza Gems, Perpetuum Jewels and Nature’s Geometry.
Capricorn Gems’ Ian Bone told National Jeweler the group thought it was time to bring the concept stateside, given the clear, increasing interest in traceable and ethically mined gems.
Anza Gems’ Monica Stephenson said: “For me, it was time to exhibit Anza Gems officially, and with the Moyo Gems launch, it is especially timely.”
“This group of gemstone dealers represents a diverse range of gems from different geographic origins, and all have a commitment to responsible sourcing, giving back to mining communities, environmental stewardship, and social impact,” she added.
“It’s an edited selection for designers and retailers looking for responsible gemstones and transparency in the supply chain.”
The U.S. Ethical Gem Fair will offer an array of colored gemstones and diamonds from Sri Lanka, Australia, Tanzania, Kenya, Brazil, Ethiopia and the U.S., among others, with some having a verified provenance to country of export, country of origin and miner.
The event is open to all.
Visit the fair’s Eventbrite page to register.
