Atlanta Jewelry Show to Offer an Interactive Retail Experience
Atlanta—The Southern Jewelry Travelers Association, the team behind the Atlanta Jewelry Show, is celebrating its 70th anniversary by introducing an experiential element to the March 2020 edition.
It will offer the “SoHo Experience,” a retail-focused event featuring interactive elements and one-on-one talks with industry experts.
A play on the phrase "southern hospitality," the event will include a working bench area, a podcast studio, a computer lab, and the SoHo Store, a retail store prototype.
Attendees can compete in a CAD/CAM challenge and a gift wrap battle, or participate in an ear-piercing party.
Experts in the fields of store design, retailing, bench/repair, custom design, marketing, digital solutions, sales and community will be available throughout the show floor to speak with attendees.
The experts, or “SoHo Pros” include CEO of Hill Management Andrea Hill, master goldsmith Charles Lewton-Brain, jeweler Joel McFadden, designer Rémy Rotenier, JCK publisher Mark Smelzer and jeweler Bill Warren.
Executive Director Libby Brown said the SoHo Experience “marks a shift in the traditional trade show format.”
“It’s important to feature the best product mix with exceptional vendors, and it is equally important to empower the retailer with the proper tools to effectively market and sell those products to their customers,” said Brown in a press release.
Exhibiting brands include key industry players, such as Bulova, Imperial Pearl, Lafonn, and Royal Chain Group as well as fashion-forward brands like Lika Behar and Chic Pistachio.
With the coronavirus epidemic impacting some industry members’ 2020 travel plans, the show said it expects to welcome some attendees that may have otherwise been in Hong Kong, a spokesperson said in an email to National Jeweler.
No exhibitors from Hong Kong had cancelled as of Tuesday.
Kids Jewelry Camp will return to the show, offering educational programs and interactive learning sessions for children in attendance.
The semi-annual show will take place Saturday, March 7 through Monday, March 9 at the Cobb Galleria Centre. A pre-show conference will be held Friday, March 6.
For more information about the show, visit the AJS website.
