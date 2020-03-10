JA NY Spring Cancelled, MJSA Expo Postponed Due to Coronavirus

New York—COVID-19 has forced the organizers of two more major jewelry trade shows to change their plans.

JA New York Spring 2020, scheduled to take place this coming weekend, has been cancelled due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus.

In an e-mail to exhibitors from Show Director Drew Lawsky, organizers cited New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s declaring a state of emergency, various travel restrictions and concerns from vendors as reasons to cancel the jewelry trade show.

“We will be processing refunds for all previously paid booth and sponsorship fees in due course,” Lawsky wrote.

The next JA New York show will be the Summer show, scheduled for Aug. 9-12 at the Javits Center.

JA New York was set for March 15-17 at the Javits Center in New York alongside MJSA Expo, which announced its postponement on Monday, and GIA Career Fair, which was postponed last week.

MJSA said its postponement was due to the “fast-breaking developments” surrounding COVID-19. It said it will announce new show dates once they confirmed with the Javits Center.

In an e-mailed statement, MJSA President and CEO David W. Cochran said: “We place the highest importance on the health and well-being of our exhibitors, attendees and staff.

“Given Governor Cuomo’s decision to declare a state of emergency for New York State, along with the current uncertainty about the virus’ progression in New York City, we've decided to postpone the show until the threat passes and we can be more certain that MJSA Expo can be run both safely and successfully.”

According to the World Health Organization, there were 109,578 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide as of Tuesday, and 3,809 deaths.

Those figures include 3,994 new cases and 225 new deaths over the previous 24 hours.

JA New York Spring and MJSA join a growing list of jewelry and watch events called off or pushed back because of coronavirus.

In efforts to contain the virus by limiting large public gatherings, Baselworld and Watches & Wonders Geneva (the show formerly known as SIHH) called off their shows scheduled to take place back-to-back in late April/early May this year.

At the time of publication, AGS Conclave, happening in Denver in April, and the Las Vegas jewelry trade shows, taking place in June, are still scheduled to go on as planned.