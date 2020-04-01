Couture Is Cancelled for 2020
Las Vegas—The remainder of the major Las Vegas jewelry trades shows have been cancelled for 2020.
Couture announced the cancellation of its event Tuesday in a statement posted to its website and Instagram, two weeks after JCK Las Vegas and Luxury announced their 2020 postponement.
Couture attributed its 2020 cancellation to COVID-19’s wide-ranging effects, writing, “The safety and well-being of our attendees, exhibitors and Couture team will always come first.”
The next Couture show is slated for June 3-7, 2021 at the Wynn Las Vegas.
In answers to a range of frequently asked questions regarding the cancellation posted to the Couture website, show organizers noted all Wynn and Encore hotel reservations made through its housing vendor Experient have been cancelled.
Attendees may credit their registration fees to the 2021 jewelry trade show by e-mailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by April 24, 2020. Refund requests must be submitted by the same date to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Show exhibitors will receive a full refund for the 2020 show or can credit payments to next year’s edition, maintaining the right of first refusal for their currently assigned show floor locations.
Additionally, the two shows marketed as “The Collective”—AGTA GemFair Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Antique Jewelry & Watch Show—also have announced the cancellation of their 2020 events. Both were slated for June 1-5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The dates for the 2021 Las Vegas antique show are the same as Couture, June 3-7. (The same company, Emerald Expositions, owns both shows.)
As of press time, AGTA had not released 2021 Las Vegas date information.
Reed Expositions has yet to release the rescheduled 2020 dates for JCK Las Vegas and Luxury.
